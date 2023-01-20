CC Pete Tan at beach MOAA.jpg

Dr. Peter Tan has been elected chair of the board of trustees of HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville. Among his many accomplishments is being a SCUBA dive master.

 Special to the Pinnacle

For Dr. Peter Tan of Citrus Hills, retirement has been the door to many new paths.

His latest accomplishment is to be elected chair of the board of trustees of HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville.

CC Tan, Dr Peter mugshot rgb.jpg

Tan