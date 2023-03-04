Citrus County Fire Rescue responded late Friday afternoon to a brush fire on W. Black Diamond Circle. in Lecanto where, upon arrival, a multiple acre fire near the guard shack located near the entrance of the community was found.
Firefighters from Hernando, Connell Heights, Citrus Springs, Pine Ridge, Kensington, a Safety Captain and two chief officers responded to the scene.
Resources were requested from Florida Forest Service who responded with three tractors to assist with containment.
Due to high winds, the fire was able to spread rapidly. Multiple commercial structures were successfully protected from fire exposure. The fire was able to be contained adjacent to the golf course located on the property. Florida Forest Service will continue to monitor the area for any activity.
The fire was brought under control as of 6:33 pm. The cause is unknown, and no injuries were reported.
“Our personnel, in conjunction with our partners at Florida Forest Service. were able to contain this dangerous fire quickly despite the windy conditions and protect multiple businesses from sustaining any damage.” said Fire Chief Craig Stevens.