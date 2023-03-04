Brush fire

Citrus County firefighters put out a large brush fire late Friday afternoon.

 Photo provided

Citrus County Fire Rescue responded late Friday afternoon to a brush fire on W. Black Diamond Circle. in Lecanto where, upon arrival, a multiple acre fire near the guard shack located near the entrance of the community was found.

Firefighters from Hernando, Connell Heights, Citrus Springs, Pine Ridge, Kensington, a Safety Captain and two chief officers responded to the scene.

