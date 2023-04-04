Lake Levels

Citrus County is experiencing extremely dry weather causing lake levels, such as those in Lake Henderson in Inverness, to be lower.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Rainfall in Citrus County has been practically non-existent this year and area lakes are showing the effects.

Citrus has received just 2.7 inches of rain from January to March, about a quarter of the historical average amount (9.6 inches) for that period, according to the latest report from the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD).

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.