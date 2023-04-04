Rainfall in Citrus County has been practically non-existent this year and area lakes are showing the effects.
Citrus has received just 2.7 inches of rain from January to March, about a quarter of the historical average amount (9.6 inches) for that period, according to the latest report from the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD).
Last month alone, Citrus County got 0.46 inches of rain, a fraction of the March historical average (3.9 inches).
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“To say it’s been dry would be an understatement,” according to SWFWMD chief professional engineer Mark Fulkerson.
Fulkerson said residents would have to go back to 1917 to find a drier start to the year.
County-wide aquifer (groundwater) levels have continued to drop and are currently in the 44th percentile, slightly below average, and much lower than they were a year ago (96th percentile).
“River levels and flows are now several feet lower than they were this time last year, and we can expect further declines unless our area receives significant rainfall soon,” Fulkerson said.
Lake and canal levels on the Tsala Apopka Chain of Lakes have fallen 1.5 feet since mid-November — including a 7-inch drop last month alone.
“Historically, the lakes drop the quickest in April and May, so unless we see substantial rainfall, lake levels could be very low by summer,” Fulkerson said.
All three pools within the lake chain are about 16 inches lower than they were a year ago.
Just last month, the Withlacoochee River dropped another foot.
Dry season in Florida is from October through May, so residents still have a bit longer to go before they see steady rain.
The next significant chance of rain for Citrus County is 40% on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.