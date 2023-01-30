manatees

Domestic and international visitors are attracted to Citrus County because of its manatees. Above, “sea cows” head toward the warmth of the springs. Now is the peak time to take a tour to swim or observe.

 Special to the Chronicle

International visitors to Citrus County accounted for about 20 percent of the tourism base before the pandemic.

Today, it’s in single digits, said John Pricher, director of Citrus County Tourist Development.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.