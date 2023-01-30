International visitors to Citrus County accounted for about 20 percent of the tourism base before the pandemic.
International visitors to Citrus County accounted for about 20 percent of the tourism base before the pandemic.
Today, it’s in single digits, said John Pricher, director of Citrus County Tourist Development.
It’s not only Citrus.
Florida tourism leaders continue to fret over a lag in international visitors as the industry anticipates tourism numbers for the final three months of 2022.
While Visit Florida, the state’s tourism-marketing agency, boasts that Florida is the top U.S. destination for overseas travelers based on market share, numbers of international visitors to the state and nation remain far below pre-pandemic totals.
Pricher said the desire to come to Citrus County is there for people who live abroad. He and his staff continue to market in places like England, where folks are awed by a chance to come here and swim with the manatees.
But the economy is holding them back.
There’s also a problem, he said, with visa delays.
Visit Florida President and CEO Dana Young last week expressed those same concerns that global inflation and lengthy visa-processing times could affect the final numbers for 2022 and tourism in 2023.
“The wait time to get an interview for a visa in Mexico City is 693 days. In Lima, Peru, it is 831 days,” Young said. “This is absolutely ridiculous, and it is impacting our international visitation.”
Meanwhile, Citrus County netted $195,580 in December, down from $208,479 in November.
Pricher attributed that to higher gas prices and the overall economy.
However, December’s numbers are higher than the $193,294 from the same month last year. Also, Citrus County is coming off its “best year ever” in collections.
From Oct. 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022, the county had $3.1 million in collections, up from $2.45 million in fiscal year 2020-21.
The tourist (or bed) tax is levied on people who stay at hotels, motels, campgrounds, RV parks and short-term rentals. The tax is mostly borne by tourists and has no impact on residents.
Pricher said local boat tour captains are reporting an uptick in international visitors.
“We’re just not seeing that overall influx like we had when we were at our peak,” he said. “We’re still working toward that.”
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
