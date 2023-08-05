Citrus eSchool

Citrus eSchool staff members getting ready for the new school year. This year's theme is "Be flexible" (like Gumby).

Back row: Deirdre Byrne, Deborah Dumas, Sandie Lawrence, Jenna Mullins and Waunee Endsley. 

Front is Annie Walden. Not shown: Tim Byrne.

 Special to the Chronicle

As the 2023-24 school year is about to start in Citrus County, the staff members of Citrus eSchool, the county’s virtual learning option, are practicing their bending and stretching exercises.

“Our theme for this year is 'Be flexible,'” said Citrus eSchool Principal Deborah Dumas.

