As the 2023-24 school year is about to start in Citrus County, the staff members of Citrus eSchool, the county’s virtual learning option, are practicing their bending and stretching exercises.
“Our theme for this year is 'Be flexible,'” said Citrus eSchool Principal Deborah Dumas.
Staff members were each given a Gumby toy to remind themselves to be flexible and stretch to serve all students.
This school year, about 70 students are enrolled for full-time virtual learning, and there’s virtually plenty of room for more, and especially for part-time public- and private-school students and home education (“homeschool”) students.
Since 1997, students in Florida, from kindergarten through 12th grade, have had the choice of virtual learning.
When COVID hit in 2020, the school district had a rapid and dramatic increase in students who were interested in virtual learning — nearly 5,000 students.
Citrus eSchool opened in the 2021-22 school year as an arm of every school in the district, with a core group of full-time teachers who taught the Florida Virtual School (FLVS) curriculum to elementary and middle-school students, Dumas told the Chronicle in 2022.
They opened in the 2022-23 school year as a separate school in the district, serving students in grades K-12.
“We’re a franchise of Florida Virtual School,” Dumas said. “We offer the same classes as FLVS Flex, but our classes are taught by local Citrus County School District teachers. “Our teachers live here; they’re part of our local community, and that keeps local tax dollars local.”
Why virtual school?
Dumas said there are a number of reasons families choose virtual school, from kids on travel sports teams who need a more flexible schedule to parents who travel for work and want to take their kids with them.
Wherever there’s Wi-Fi, there can be school.
However, Citrus eSchool is not just for full-time learning.
The school also offers part-time learning, and that’s their emphasis this school year.
Any student in the district, whether public or private or home education, can take supplemental classes.
For example, they had an elementary school student who took a middle-school level math class. Students can take a foreign language class that’s not offered at their school, or a student can retake a class virtually.
Citrus eSchool offers approximately 200 FLVS courses for students in grades kindergarten through 12. Core classes include English, mathematics, science and social studies.
“We offer all kinds of great electives,” Dumas said. “There are some career technical classes that are really interesting. Artificial Intelligence, entrepreneurship, criminal justice, hospitality and tourism and computer science.”
Some of the most popular electives are: Driver Education, HOPE (Health Opportunities through Physical Education, a high school graduation requirement), and world languages including Spanish, French, Hebrew, Latin, Chinese, and American Sign Language.
“We have all this available, and want to get the word out,” Dumas said.
A full list of FLVS classes can be viewed and explored by viewing the Course Catalog at https://flvs.net.
ESE services for virtual students are provided at the public school in the student’s attendance zone for part-time and home education students.
ESE services are provided virtually to Citrus eSchool full-time students.
To learn more about Citrus eSchool, visit the website at https://ces.citrusschools.org.