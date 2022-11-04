The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH) has announced it will now have free Naloxone (Narcan) nasal spray kits available to the public in an effort to reduce the number of substance abuse deaths in the state.
In Citrus County, there were 377 drug overdoses with 81 deaths in 2021, according to Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast. So far this year, there have been 312 overdoses with 53 deaths.
These free kits contain two Naloxone nasal sprays and are available to people who use drugs, people with a history of drug use, others at risk of experiencing an overdose, friends, family members, and others who may witness an overdose.
“These kits save lives,” said Todd Hockert, Human Services Program Specialist for the DOH in Citrus and Marion counties. “Addiction is a disease that impacts our entire community. Anyone who feels they might need this kit should get one.”
Naloxone is a lifesaving medication used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. It restores breathing and consciousness to a person within minutes of being used and can be administered by a bystander before emergency services arrive, but it is not intended as a replacement for professional medical care in the case of an overdose. People should still call 911 when an overdose is suspected or occurs.
Those requesting a kit from DOH Citrus must meet the following eligibility:
- Must be 18 years old or older.
- Individuals at risk of experiencing an opioid overdose.
- Caregivers who may witness an opioid overdose or others likely to experience an opioid overdose.
Naloxone kits are free and no appointment is necessary. People using Naloxone receive educational material, referrals and connections for substance abuse intervention.
This effort is part of the state’s response to the overdose crisis. Gov. Ron DeSantis recently launched the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) program, the first of its kind in the nation, to provide comprehensive and sustainable care to those affected by substance use disorder.
The DOH is working with the Florida Department of Children and Families through the Overdose Prevention Program, or iSaveFL, to facilitate the distribution of Naloxone kits.
Naloxone kits can be obtained at DOH-Citrus offices during normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following locations: DOH-Citrus Main Office, 3700 W. Sovereign Path, Lecanto, and DOH-Citrus Office of Environmental Health, 3600 W. Sovereign Path, Lecanto.
For those struggling with substance use disorder, there are resources and assistance available for you.
The iSaveFL website provides information on finding Naloxone in the community and resources on treatment, overdose education and prevention. Visit isavefl.com/find-naloxone.shtml to learn more.
Poison Control Centers are staffed by health care professionals that are specifically trained to treat drug overdoses or assess patients exposed to drugs of abuse. Medical toxicologists are available 24/7 for physician consultations. For poisoning questions or emergencies, call 800-222-1222 or visit the website at floridapoisoncontrol.org.
The Hope for Healing website is a tool to access help for mental health and substance abuse with tons of resources available on it. Visit the website at hopeforhealingfoundation.org.
Lastly, Hope Florida - A Pathway to Prosperity utilizes "Care Navigators" to guide people on an individualized path to prosperity. These "Care Navigators" help and support people while they figure out immediate and long-term goals for themselves, while providing opportunities for them. Learn more at myflfamilies.com/APathwaytoProsperity.
