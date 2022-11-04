Florida Department of Health in Citrus County

Florida Department of Health in Citrus County

The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH) has announced it will now have free Naloxone (Narcan) nasal spray kits available to the public in an effort to reduce the number of substance abuse deaths in the state.

In Citrus County, there were 377 drug overdoses with 81 deaths in 2021, according to Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast. So far this year, there have been 312 overdoses with 53 deaths.

