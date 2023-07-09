A big dementia education event is currently in planning in The Villages that has its roots, growth and success in Citrus County.
In 2014, Inverness residents Debbie Selsavage and Ed Youngblood organized a free conference called “The Coping with Dementia Care Partner Conference.” Both had experienced dementia in their families, and they wanted an event that did not speak down to people with medical jargon and yet-unfulfilled promises that a cure is just around the corner.
“We wanted a learning experience that would speak to people where they live, giving them better techniques of care and more of the resources they need to cope with these devastating memory diseases," said Selsavage. "We felt this was necessary because until there is a cure, there is only care.”
Citrus County, where a third of the population is over the age of 65, proved to be fertile ground for this idea because Selsavage and Youngblood deemed the inaugural event so successful that they formed a new company for education, training, and counseling called – what else? – “Coping with Dementia.” Its stated mission is simple, but ambitious: “To make life better for families living with dementia.”
This free conference has been repeated every year since. One year it dodged a hurricane, and during COVID it was forced to go virtual, drawing online attendees from as far away as Great Britain and Australia.
And with its growth, it has attracted top-of-their-field keynote speakers, such as internationally recognized dementia practitioners Teepa Snow and Diana Waugh, and Byrd Institute Director of Education Eileen Poiley.
Success has followed, and in 2023 the conference had the fellowship hall of its host venue, Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Beverly Hills, bursting at the seams with 250 attendees and information tables from more than two-dozen Resource Partners. During conference week, the Chronicle carried two front-page banner headline stories, one of which noted the possible need for a larger future venue.
None of this has gone unnoticed outside of Citrus County. For example, a third of the attendees at the 2023 conference were from adjoining counties. Among these outlander attendees was a representative from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, and she liked what she saw.
Just weeks following the event, Selsavage and Youngblood found themselves in the Sumter Sheriff’s conference room where they were offered a partnership to replicate their Coping with Dementia Conference in The Villages.
The proposal evolved quickly to a commitment from Sumter offering to bring in support as well from the Lake and Marion Sheriff’s Offices; and a date was fixed! This coming October 30, 2023, the new Coping with Dementia Care Partner Conference in The Villages is planning to fill three ballrooms at the beautiful Savannah Center where seating is available for 300 attendees and more than 30 tables for Resource Partners.
“This idea has moved so quickly; our heads are spinning. While we have almost a decade of organizational experience, we are definitely going to need it to fulfill this wonderful opportunity,” said Youngblood.
But in their excitement, Selsavage and Youngblood have not forgotten where it all began.
“We are wary of any misunderstanding that we are moving the Coping with Dementia Conference out of Citrus for a larger venue in The Villagers. This is not the case," said Selsavage. "The Villages Conference is going to be a separate, unique, second event. It does not alter our plans to continue the annual conference where it began. Citrus citizens have responded beautifully, and once we have gained a little more experience with The Villages event, we plan to be right back here in 2024 for our 10th Anniversary Coping with Dementia Conference.”
Information updates about both conferences can be found on the Coping with Dementia and the Dementia Education Facebook pages. Or for more information, call 352-422-3663.