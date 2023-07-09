Dementia Education, Inc.

Dementia Education Inc. Board of Directors President Ed Youngblood and board member Debbie Selsavage take part in the Key Training Center’s Elder Care program Thursday, Jan. 18 in this file photo. Dementia Education Inc., which was named the Chronicle’s 2022 Nonprofit Agency of the Year, now plans a conference at The Villages.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle file photo

A big dementia education event is currently in planning in The Villages that has its roots, growth and success in Citrus County.

In 2014, Inverness residents Debbie Selsavage and Ed Youngblood organized a free conference called “The Coping with Dementia Care Partner Conference.” Both had experienced dementia in their families, and they wanted an event that did not speak down to people with medical jargon and yet-unfulfilled promises that a cure is just around the corner.

