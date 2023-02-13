This is the first in an occasional series about the making of the county's new strategic plan - a guide for growth. Future stories will highlight segments of the plan that citizens believe need to be addressed moving forward.
You’ve never been to Alaska and are preparing a trip that will take you 4,700 miles from Crystal River to Anchorage.
You need plane schedules, rental car contacts, the proper clothing - not to mention the lodgings when you arrive.
The first thing most people do is consult a travel agent or - if you drive - get a roadmap.
That is exactly what a government strategic plan entails: a roadmap on how a county prepares its transportation corridors, medical services, schools, services and infrastructure for the influx of more people due to growth.
Citrus County has never had a formal strategic plan and Commissioner Holly Davis has made the drafting of one a top priority since being elected in 2000.
“Think of any place you’d love to visit,” Davis said. “Somewhere, somehow, it took a lot of planning and execution to get there. (You) absolutely have to start with a vision of where you want to end up.”
Barring any obstacles, the county should be ready to enact that plan on Oct. 1, the start of the new 2023-24 fiscal year.
“It behooves county government and citizens to put their heads together and think about the future and how we’re going to get there,” Davis said.
This isn’t some magical document, she stressed. Rather, “it’s common sense.”
Davis said the citizen-driven plan helps guide the board on voting matters.
“I do want to do what’s right for the community in the long-term but to do that I need to know what citizens want,” Davis said.
The county has held town hall meetings and public workshops during the last year or so and there will likely be more opportunities for residents to talk about what’s important enough to be included in the strategic plan.
Common themes heard from those gatherings included the environment, water quality, stormwater management, education, transportation, high-speed internet, roadway expansions, and development that harms the Nature coast.
County spokeswoman Veronica Kampschroer said one great way to get involved in the strategic plan process is to air your views during the public input section at regular county commission meetings.
“That way that the citizens can keep the board apprised of what they want,” she said.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.