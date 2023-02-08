Shoppes at Black Diamond

Massive amounts of dirt is moved across the new Shoppes at Black Diamond construction site Wednesday, Feb. 8. A variety of stores, including Target, will be built on the site at the intersection of County Roads 486 and 491.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor
Shoppes at Black Diamond

Large precast concrete sits awaiting to be placed into the ground at the new Shoppes at Black Diamond site in Lecanto.

Residents already know Target, Texas Roadhouse, Aldi, Starbucks and many big-name chains are coming to the new commercial hub at the intersection of County Roads 491 and 486.

They’ve seen the big equipment out there and the new tenant signs.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Shoppes at Black Diamond

Heavy equipment moves dirt into a mountainous pile as construction on the new Shoppes at Black Diamond continues Wednesday.
Joe Cappuccilli

Cappuccilli
Shoppes at Black Diamond

Giant earth-moving equipment moves dirt from one location to another on the construction site of the Shoppes at Black Diamond on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Shoppes at Black Diamond construction

Massive machinery moves mountains of dirt at the new Shoppes at Black Diamond construction site at the intersection of County Roads 491 and 486 in Lecanto.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags