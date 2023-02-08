Residents already know Target, Texas Roadhouse, Aldi, Starbucks and many big-name chains are coming to the new commercial hub at the intersection of County Roads 491 and 486.
Residents already know Target, Texas Roadhouse, Aldi, Starbucks and many big-name chains are coming to the new commercial hub at the intersection of County Roads 491 and 486.
They’ve seen the big equipment out there and the new tenant signs.
What they want to know is, “when will it all open?”
Because this is such a huge undertaking on both the northwest and southwest sides of that corner, don’t figure on ordering a sirloin steak anytime soon at the Roadhouse.
But here’s what we do know: the ground-clearing, utility work and other infrastructure should be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2023 – weather permitting. After that, look for buildings to go up.
“This is a massive job in moving that dirt,” said Joe Cappuccilli, with Gulf to Lakes Real Estate Inc. “They’re basically shifting the contours of that property so there’s a considerable amount of excess fill.”
The good news, he said, is that “everything is progressing, the weather has been accommodating and contractors are on schedule.”
When completed, the Target-anchored Shoppes at Black Diamond will be one of “the” places to shop in Citrus County.
“There’s no question it’s created a buzz,” Cappuccilli said. “It’s created a lot of additional interest in the area.
“We’ve been approached by other retailers, restaurant groups, financial institutions and medical groups – all basically taking notice of what’s happening out there.”
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
