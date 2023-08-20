Citrus County’s unemployment rate jumped 0.3 percentage points in July to 4.6%, according to data released Friday by the The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (FDEO).

In June it was 4.3%. It was also 4.3% in July 2022.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

