Citrus County’s unemployment rate jumped 0.3 percentage points in July to 4.6%, according to data released Friday by the The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (FDEO).
In June it was 4.3%. It was also 4.3% in July 2022.
Updated: August 20, 2023 @ 3:26 pm
The unemployment rate represents the number of unemployed people as a percentage of the labor force.
“The report shows the continued impact of summer workforce transitions – students graduating and other seasonal adjustments,” said Rusty Skinner, CEO of CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion.
Citrus County had the fourth highest unemployment rate in the state for July. Hendry, Hardee and Highlands counties were 6.6%, 4.8% and 4.7% respectively. Monroe and Miami-Dade counties had the lowest at 1.9% each.
Citrus County in July had a labor force of 52,065, down 941 people from June. The number of employed decreased by 1,043 to 48,761 and the number of unemployed rose by 102 to 2,363.
Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.7 percent in July 2023, up 0.1 percentage points from the June 2023 rate, and unchanged from a year ago. There were 295,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 11,081,000.
Meanwhile, a job fair will take place from 2-4 p.m. Aug. 31. at the Realtor’s Association of Citrus County at 714 S. Scarboro Ave. in Lecanto.
There is another one from 3-5 p.m. Sept. 27 at the College of Central’s Florida’s Klein Conference Center in Ocala.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
