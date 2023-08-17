In a move aimed at streamlining processes and enhancing efficiency, the Building Division of Citrus County has announced immediate changes to its permitting procedures. These changes, effective from the moment of announcement, are expected to simplify the permit application process for contractors, owner/builders, and permitting staff while ensuring adherence to necessary regulations.
The modifications encompass several key aspects of the permitting process:
• Manufactured Homes/Mobile Homes (MH) Permits: Going forward, permits will be required for activities such as the setup and installation of new or used MH, panel change-outs, AC change-outs, additions to exteriors, and structural roof over projects. Notably, no permit will be needed for interior renovations, siding, window/door change-outs, or roofs (unless explicitly requested by the applicant for insurance purposes).
• Envelope Leakage Test Report (BDT): A crucial change entails the mandatory submission of an envelope leakage test report prior to the issuance of a Certificate of Occupancy (CO). This step ensures that buildings meet required energy efficiency standards.
• Insulation Inspections: County inspectors will now conduct insulation inspections, streamlining the process and enabling better quality control.
• Express Permits: The new system introduces "express permits" for specific tasks, including roofing projects, AC change-outs (requiring an AHRI form on-site for inspection), electrical panel change-outs, water heater installations, and door/window replacements. These expedited permits are designed to facilitate prompt and efficient project execution.
• Subcontractor Sign-On: Subcontractors will now be required to sign onto a permit at the time of application, enhancing accountability and oversight.
Current permits in the review or issuance stage will continue unaffected by these changes.
The Citrus County Building Customer Service Center is available to provide assistance and information to individuals seeking permitting guidance. For inquiries or support, please contact the center at (352) 527-5310.
These changes mark a proactive step by Citrus County's Building Division to improve operational efficiency, reduce unnecessary steps, and ensure that construction activities align with established standards. By enhancing the permitting process, the division aims to contribute to a more streamlined and effective construction environment within the county.