A Citrus County woman is facing aggravated battery charges after, deputies say, she repeatedly slashed her victim with a box cutter during a domestic dispute.
According to the April 20 arrest report of Monica Boswell, 35, deputies responded to a domestic dispute and found Boswell in the front yard of her home. According to records, she told the deputy that the victim was acting erratic, yelling at her, pushing her into a dresser and coming toward her with a knife, warning that he would stab her.
When the deputy found the victim, he was sitting on the rear porch and he told the deputy he had been eating his dinner and was locked out of the home ever since Boswell returned. According to records, the deputy noted that the sliding glass door to the porch was locked.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The victim told the deputy that two days before he and Boswell, who had been drinking alcohol, were arguing and that Boswell walked into the home’s garage with a box cutter to cut the tires on his motorcycle.
The victim told the deputy that when he tried to stop her, she used the box cutter and cut the lower, left corner of his lip. According to records, the victim said that when he turned to run away, Boswell kept swinging the box cutter at him, cutting him several times down the center of his back. The deputy reported seeing the cuts which were 10 to 12 inches long and ran in different directions on his back.
The victim said he ran into his bedroom and locked it for the night and wouldn’t come out. According to records, the deputy reported seeing blood drops leading from the garage to the home’s mud room.
The arresting deputy met with Boswell again and, according to records, Boswell said she was in the garage about to cut his motorcycle’s tires when the victim pushed her down and tried to drag her out by her arms. She said she accidently cut him with the box cutter during the scuffle.
The deputy reported seeing some bruises on one of her elbows. In his arrest report, the deputy said the cuts on the victim didn’t look to be accidental but the result of a swinging motion with the box cutter.
The deputy arrested Boswell and charged her with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. There was no bond because the case was domestic in nature.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.