Citrus County’s waters will get busier when winter arrives.
Not with boaters, kayakers and swimmers, but with manatees.
These marine mammals travel inshore from the northern Gulf of Mexico to seek refuge from the cold in the county’s warmer, spring-fed waterways, particularly King’s Bay.
To give migrating manatees space to rest, eat and maintain body temperatures, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service’s (USFWS’s) Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge has been providing these gentle giants annual safe havens from humans since 1983.
There are seven manatee sanctuaries in King’s Bay USFWS refuge staff and volunteers close to the public and monitor from Nov. 15 to March 31 — a time dubbed “manatee season.”
To put the season’s size into perspective, there’s an average of 50 manatees in King’s Bay during the summer, according to USFWS surveys, but that average jumps to 609 during the winter.
Last winter, USFWS counted a peak 1,016 manatees Jan. 31 in King’s Bay, out of the 1,333 manatees surveyed along Citrus County’s entire coast.
“It’s a very important for us; a significant part of our work is putting in the sanctuaries and managing those,” Wildlife Refuge Manager Joyce Palmer said. “It’s also when all of our volunteers are coming back, and we’re preparing for the tourist season by land and water.”
For more information about the refuge, either visit fws.gov/refuge/crystal-river or call 352-563-2088.
Manatees have taken winter vacations in King’s Bay for a long time, and their migrations have been increasing in size.
Studies, like one by the USFWS, the U.S. Geological Survey and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, show manatees start seeking warmer waters when ambient water temperatures reach either 20 degrees Celsius or 68 degrees Fahrenheit.
“Those manatees are moving back south to get to the warmer water because they don’t want to get caught in the cold temperatures in the northern areas, northern gulf,” Palmer said, “because they can get cold stress and could even die from too much cold.”
To report either a sick, injured, dead, tagged, orphaned, harassed or distressed manatee, sea turtle or dolphin, report it to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Wildlife Emergency Hotline, 888-404-3922.
USFWS aerial surveys from 1983 to 2012 show peak winter counts in King’s Bay ranged from 120 to 566 manatees during the 30 years, increasing by 4.81 animals each year. During the summers from 1983 to 2012, peak manatee counts ranged from 20 to 235, averaging 48.
USFWS’ latest manatee survey on Aug. 4 recorded 51 manatees in King’s Bay, but the population traditionally increases by the end of October, early November, Palmer said.
Manatee sanctuaries, which are designated under the endangered species act, have been crucial for the animal’s survival over the years, especially as ecotourists drawn by the yearly manatee migrations travel to King’s Bay for a chance encounter with the creature.
“Just think about their needs when you’re in the water because that cold stress is like hypothermia to people,” Palmer said, “so if they're disturbed while they’re resting and feeding, it’s more energy they have to spend to survive.”
People who are swimming with manatees outside a sanctuary should not initiate contact with the animals; instead, practice “manatee manners” with passive observation.
“Like floating at the surface, don’t disturb the manatees, don’t separate a cow-and-calf pair,” Palmer said. “It’s basically letting the manatees approach them and not initiate the contact themselves; they’re curious animals, they may get close or they may not.”
Boaters and kayakers should also be more vigilant at the helm for any signs of approaching manatees to avoid a collision, like the animal’s back, snout, tail or flipper breaking the water surface. Wearing polarized glasses also make it easier for boat captains to see underwater.
“Stay away from mating herds if you see them,” Palmer said, “because they can flip kayaks.”
Vessels are also encouraged to stay inside channel markers because manatees like to feed and rest in shallower waters, where it’s also harder for the animal to sink and dodge watercraft.
“So they’re more likely to be struck in those ares than in the channels, but they still use the channels for movement as well,” Palmer said. “If you’re going to use a boat, stay in the deeper waters, and definitely look out for them.”
Watercraft killed three manatee this year in Citrus County, according to preliminary data from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), making up 2022’s 17 total reported manatee deaths in local waters so far.
USFWS staff can shut the seven seasonal manatee sanctuaries down before or after manatee season if the agency’s temperature gauge at the mouth of the Crystal River, near Shell Island, drops to 17 degrees Celsius, or almost 63 degrees Fahrenheit.
“When the gulf temperature gets to that,” Palmer explained, “not what’s in the bay itself.”
Federal wildlife authorities can also close the refuge’s three temporary sanctuaries — Three Sisters, Jurassic and House springs.
“If temperatures are dropping that low,” Palmer said, “then we’re going to close the seasonal and/or temporary sanctuaries pre or post season.”
From Nov. 7-11 last year, Palmer said, USFWS officials decided to close the sanctuaries of Idiot’s Delight, Three Sisters, House and Jurassic springs because of an early and extreme cold event to give manatees more time to stay warm undisturbed.
Abundant food sources of lush eelgrass beds in King’s Bay — thanks to the restorative efforts of Save Crystal River — have also kept more manatees from periodically leaving the bay to forage out in the gulf.
“We have a lot more food available to manatees than we’ve had in recent years,” Palmer said. “Manatees do not have to travel as far or expend as much energy to find food for survival during extreme cold.”