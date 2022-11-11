Manatee Season Opens

Boaters and other who recreate along coastal waterways have additional considerations when entering those bodies of water. Manatee rules and sanctuaries on the water during manatee season are in place to protect the marine mammal. 

Citrus County’s waters will get busier when winter arrives.

Not with boaters, kayakers and swimmers, but with manatees.

Crystal River King's Bay Protection Areas

The manatee protection areas in King's Bay, Crystal River, as part of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service’s Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge.
Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge Complex Manager Joyce Palmer

US Fish & Wildlife Service
King's Bay Posted Speed Limits

The boating speed limits in King's Bay, Crystal River.

