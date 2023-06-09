There are dozens of Citrus County organizations offering mental health care services, from helping people get the medications they need and counseling to providing a safe place to live.
However, in these efforts, there are missteps. The services provided by different organizations often overlap, and there are sometimes gaps between the services available and the services needed by individuals suffering from mental health issues.
To address these problems, the Citrus County Public Safety Coordinating Council is inviting the public to attend its behavioral health symposium. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023, at the College of Central Florida’s Wilton Simpson Citrus Campus, located at 3800 S County Road 491, Lecanto.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The purpose of the symposium is to identify overlaps and gaps between participating organizations, and to have members of the public and heads of mental health care organizations identify and agree on key goals.
One of the goals of the Public Safety Coordinating Council is to reduce unnecessary Baker/Marchman Acts, discuss insurance reform, and address the lack of local psychiatrists and pediatric psychiatrists.
The agenda for discussion will also include topics such as how clients can access free services and how to ensure that those who need help receive a continuum of care.
And in Citrus County, there is no shortage of people needing help. According to Florida HealthCharts, the rate of hospitalization due to mental disorders in 2021, the most recent year for which data is available, was 1,194 people per 100,000 residents. This is approximately 250 hospitalizations more than the Florida average for that year. Additionally, Citrus County has had a higher hospitalization rate due to mental disorders compared to the Florida average since 2014.
This is not surprising considering the number of individuals with serious mental illness living in the county. HealthCharts reports that there were 5,282 adults with serious mental illness residing in Citrus County, which is higher than the number reported in any previous year dating back to 2012 when there were 4,272 people with serious mental illness in the county.
The results are also not unexpected. Every day, five to seven Citrus County residents are transported to a Baker Act facility in Leesburg, resulting in at least a 100-mile round trip. After being released back to Citrus County, these patients often lack the means to return for follow-up care or to refill their medications, as stated by Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Rachel Montgomery during a recent Citrus County Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
Sgt. Montgomery emphasized that our county residents should not have to travel such long distances for evaluation. Furthermore, patients often face difficulties in seeing the facility’s psychiatrists for follow-up care and ongoing medication.
Citrus County also needs to attract more psychiatrists or mental health care specialists to the area to treat its mentally ill population.
These are some of the topics that will be discussed during the symposium.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.