Citrus County residents can now see reported crime on the sheriff’s office new crime map, detailing reports and investigations.
The crime map is a feature of Motorola, part of the sheriff’s new record management and computer-aided dispatch system, according to Karen Cobb, an intelligence analyst with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.
“This tool helps connect our community to public safety, is free to use, and who doesn’t want to know what’s going on in their neighborhood and community?” Cobb said in an email to the Chronicle.
Cityprotect is updated once each day with new information.
In addition, Kobb said that Cityprotect is proactive because you can sign up for incident updates, get daily, weekly, or monthly updates for new incidents reported within the crime map
Users can look at sex offenders in their areas, change the map type from topographic to imagery, and become a community partner and help solve crime, she said.
Soon the agency will make changes so the public will be able to submit anonymous tips through the program.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.