Crime map

 Fred Hiers Chronicle Reporter

Citrus County residents can now see reported crime on the sheriff’s office new crime map, detailing reports and investigations.

The new Motorola mapping system can be found on https://www.sheriffcitrus.org/index.php under the programs and services headings. Users can also find the crime map at https://cityprotect.com/agency/sheriffcitrus under the “select an option” section.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.