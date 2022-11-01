CCSO 2020 Logo
Citrus County Sheriff's Office

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Detective James West died early Tuesday, Nov. 1, from “a serious medical illness in the care of medical professionals” with his wife, Michele, by his side, according to Sheriff Mike Prendergast’s publicly-shared message to his agency.

