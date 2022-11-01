The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Detective James West died early Tuesday, Nov. 1, from “a serious medical illness in the care of medical professionals” with his wife, Michele, by his side, according to Sheriff Mike Prendergast’s publicly-shared message to his agency.
West, a father of two, was 41, according to the sheriff's office.
“We will all miss him more than words can express. He was not just our co-worker but a good friend to many as well,” Prendergast wrote. “Our hearts go out to Detective West’s family.”
A GoFundMe webpage founded to help support West’s family states he was recently hospitalized after being diagnosed with cancer just over a year ago.
Donors raised over $21,000 on the website by Tuesday afternoon, and contributions can be made by visiting gofund.me/3d1c5345.
West started his career with the sheriff’s office in 2013 as a deputy before he became a Community Crimes Unit detective in 2017.
West also served as a member of the sheriff’s office dive team since 2017.
