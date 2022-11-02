To ensure that Citrus County seniors get the help they need when local law enforcement is on scene, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday hosted its fourth annual Law Enforcement Summit to Protect and Serve Our Seniors.
During the summit, held at the county’s Emergency Operations Center in conjunction with Citrus County-based Coping With Dementia, speakers discussed a range of issues that made it more difficult for law enforcement to provide services to seniors and what might help or what works in other counties.
The presentations focused on the needs of seniors, especially those suffering mental of physical disabilities and how law enforcement was addressing those special needs.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
One of the speakers was CCSO Sgt. Rachel Montgomery, with a presentation titled “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.”
Montgomery told the audience that many seniors do not divulge all of their medical problems, even to their doctors, unless specifically asked.
Research shows that more than 12% of seniors reported withholding pertinent medical information.
She said some of the causes for withholding information was generational, or they disagreed with the health care provider in their diagnosis. In many cases, the senior citizen was embarrassed of the diagnoses or was afraid to be judged if they confided in others.
In those cases, they don’t get treatment and that could result in an issue whereby law enforcement is called to get involved.
Studies also show that 20% of people ages 55 and older have mental health concerns.
Montgomery said that leads to law enforcement often encountering seniors with depression, anxiety, cognitive decline, mood disorders and substance abuse.
Montgomery said that she trains deputies in how to best interact with seniors with mental health or cognitive problems.
Some of her recommendations included the deputy starting off the meeting with asking how the deputy could help the senior and find a quiet and suitable space to talk.
She tells deputies to avoid leading questions or finishing their sentences for them. Avoid sarcasm and acronyms and give them time to think about their answers, Montgomery said.
Reassure the elderly person and thank them for sharing their problem with the deputy, she said
Montgomery said her hope is to create a group of mental health first responders and perhaps pair them with deputies dedicated to going to service calls involving people needing help because of mental health crises.
Cindi Fein, the executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Citrus County. spoke about “Mental Health by the Numbers.”
The purpose of the organization is to educate the public and service agencies about mental illness.
She told the audience that mental health problems typically appear by the time the afflicted is 14 years old. People with mental illness are often treated unfairly different than someone with a physical illness, Fein said.
“No one asks to have mental illness,” she said.
One out of four people with severe mental illness has been arrested because they got into trouble with law enforcement.
In many cases, people who served in the military and suffered from PTSD, but never received therapy now are suffering with more problematic symptoms as they’ve gotten older, she said.
It’s important for deputies to understand that people with mental illness don’t wear signs describing their diagnosis, he said.
Speakers also included John Ledford, a deputy with the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, who demonstrated his agency's project Life Saver.
The program involves people who might wonder off but who are wearing a device about an inch wide, typically like a watch or ankle bracelet.
The device sends out a specific frequency that can be detected by a hand held device the size of a paperback book plus short antennas.
The device can lead the operating deputy to the lost person and has a range of a quarter- to a half-mile. The deputy can also temporarily attach an additional antenna on their cruiser to extend the range to one mile.
The plan is to also fit the devices on drones to make the search more effective.
Ledford said the deputies have a 93% recovery rate once the system is deployed and works better than dogs trained to find people by scent.
People with the bracelets have their information added to a database, including a photo.
Currently, the CCSO does not use this technology.
Instead, the CCSO uses “Sheriff’s Memory Impaired Locating Endeavor.”
Once enrolled, participants get photographed and are given an ID bracelet or necklace, and a scent kit. This scent kit is used if the person wanders away from home and a bloodhound is used in finding the lost person. The program is free. You can enroll by calling the CCSO Senior Services Center at 352-746-3484.