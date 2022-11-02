Project Life Saver

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy John Ledford demonstrates the Project Life Saver device use to locate people at risk who have wandered away from home and are lost. 

To ensure that Citrus County seniors get the help they need when local law enforcement is on scene, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday hosted its fourth annual Law Enforcement Summit to Protect and Serve Our Seniors.

During the summit, held at the county’s Emergency Operations Center in conjunction with Citrus County-based Coping With Dementia, speakers discussed a range of issues that made it more difficult for law enforcement to provide services to seniors and what might help or what works in other counties.

