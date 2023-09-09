The Citrus County Board of County Commissioners is inviting applications for three openings on the Citrus County Water & Wastewater Authority (WWA). This regulatory body oversees private, for-profit water, bulk water, and wastewater utilities in the unincorporated areas of Citrus County.
The available positions are as follows:
• Technical Member: This role requires expertise in areas such as engineering (with a focus on water and sewer systems), executive experience in finance, accounting, ratemaking, and/or utility regulation, or a background in business administration. The term for this position will run until January 31, 2027.
• Lay Member: The Lay Member will be selected based on individual civic pride and integrity. This position also has a term that expires on January 31, 2027.
• Alternate Member: The Alternate Member will step in to vote during the absence of a regular Authority member. The term for this role will conclude on January 31, 2024.
To be eligible for any of these positions, applicants must be residents of Citrus County and registered to vote there.
The Citrus County Water & Wastewater Authority holds monthly meetings at 1:00 p.m. in Room 166 of the Lecanto Government Building.
Applications will be accepted until Friday, September 22, 2023, and can be accessed online at www.citrusbocc.com/boardapplication. Completed applications should be submitted to Citrus County Administration at 3600 W. Sovereign Path, Suite 267, Lecanto, FL 34461.
Applications meeting the eligibility criteria will be evaluated, nominated, and selected by the Board of County Commissioners.