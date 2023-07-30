Crystal River, FL (34429)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. W winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. W winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.