Baseball managers use scorecards to record the details of a game as it unfolds and to show the progress of players in real-time action and over time.
In the same way, the Florida Chamber of Commerce annually comes out with a report that provides – not pitches and strikes – but economic and social trends of every county in the state.
Called the Florida Scorecard, it looks at how each county is performing in such categories as childhood poverty, job creation and housing. It gives government and community officials in each county to see how they measure up on a statewide level.
Josh Wooten, president and CEO of the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, said the latest report from June shows a “mixed bag for Citrus.”
“Job opportunities and wages have increased but that is being offset by issues such as inflation, housing costs and access to affordable daycare,” he said.
“A key metric we look to is 3rd-grade reading scores and, unfortunately, we have seen a downward trend post-COVID. Childhood poverty is still high although it is leveling out.
“Our members continue to tell us they are having trouble finding qualified workers so that remains a major hurdle.”
County Commissioner Holly Davis said the latest report shows at least one positive: childhood poverty in Citrus has decreased from nearly 30 percent in 2012 to just under 25 percent.
“That’s some great progress, but it still means 1 in 4 children you see in this county are food-insecure, housing-insecure, and far more likely to not end up on a productive, fulfilling life path,” Davis said.
Davis has been a key supporter of Prosperity Citrus, an initiative that seeks to break the chains of generational poverty and cut childhood impoverishment in half by 2030.
“We can and must do more to break generational poverty,” she said. “It’s imperative from both a humanity standpoint, but also an economic one.
“With baby boomers reaching retirement age at a rate of 10,000 per day, we need an educated and committed up-and-coming workforce – automation will not make up the difference.”
Here are report highlights:
Job Change: Citrus County performed well in this category. It experienced a 4 percent growth rate over this time last year.
Children in Poverty: The county posted a 25 percent increase in child poverty and is 10 percent behind making the goal of cutting childhood poverty in half by 2030.
Third-grade reading scores: There are 660 students not reading at grade level, up slightly from last year.
Unemployment rate: The most recent 4.4 percent jobless rate is up slightly from last year.
Housing Permits: Citrus County’s permit issuance in June increased by 1,971 from last year.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.