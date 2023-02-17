The Citrus County School District is currently experiencing a district-wide internet outage that has been ongoing since 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.
According to district spokeswoman Lindsay Blair, the district’s fiber line was cut in Hudson, meaning the outage is affecting many businesses in the area who get their internet through the provider Zayo.
Since the fiber line comes from Tampa, it took a while for them to find where it was cut, Blair said. As of now, the district does not know how or why it was cut.
“We should be back up and running sometime tomorrow,” said Blair.
The outage has affected access to the school district website, Skyward and other platforms used daily for classes.
The Chronicle will update once more information is released. Updates will also be posted on the Citrus County School District Facebook page.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.