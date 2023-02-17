Citrus County School District Logo

The Citrus County School District is currently experiencing a district-wide internet outage that has been ongoing since 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.

According to district spokeswoman Lindsay Blair, the district’s fiber line was cut in Hudson, meaning the outage is affecting many businesses in the area who get their internet through the provider Zayo.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.