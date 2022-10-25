Authorities ticketed a Citrus County School District bus driver after their bus occupied by students struck a minivan while turning on a Crystal River-area roadway.

According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the two drivers and the 24 students from Crystal River high and middle schools aboard the bus were uninjured in the 3 p.m. crash Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the intersection of State Road 44 and North Crede Avenue.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Contact Chronicle reporter Buster Thompson at 352-564-2916, bthompson@chronicle

online.com

or visit tinyurl.com/yxn2ahso to see more of his stories.