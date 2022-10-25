Authorities ticketed a Citrus County School District bus driver after their bus occupied by students struck a minivan while turning on a Crystal River-area roadway.
According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the two drivers and the 24 students from Crystal River high and middle schools aboard the bus were uninjured in the 3 p.m. crash Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the intersection of State Road 44 and North Crede Avenue.
Prior to the crash, according to FHP, the eastbound bus driven by a 58-year-old Ocala man entered through a gore-striped median of S.R. 44 to stop for a left turn onto North Crede Avenue.
A 52-year-old Hernando man driving a silver Toyota Sienna was stopped to the right of the bus, where S.R. 44’s two eastbound turn lanes for County Road 486 begin.
When the bus turned, according to FHP, its rear swung out to the right and struck the Sienna’s left rear. Both vehicles had minor damage, and FHP troopers cited the bus driver for careless driving.
