Jim Green is a certified mentor and co-chairman of the SCORE Nature Coast chapter. The purpose of SCORE is to aid those who want to start a business within Citrus County.

Jim Green has worn many hats in Citrus County and been instrumental in scores of economic endeavors.

He’s been recognized locally for his diligent work and was a finalist for the Chronicle’s 2022 Citizen of the Year, given to someone who goes above and beyond to better the community.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.