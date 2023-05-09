Jim Green has worn many hats in Citrus County and been instrumental in scores of economic endeavors.
He’s been recognized locally for his diligent work and was a finalist for the Chronicle’s 2022 Citizen of the Year, given to someone who goes above and beyond to better the community.
This week, Green, along with two others, was recognized nationally by being inducted into the Risk Management Hall of Fame for 2023.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The RMHF recognizes people who have made significant contributions to advancing that discipline. Risk management empowers a business with the necessary tools so it can adequately identify and deal with potential risks.
Once a risk has been identified, it is then easy to mitigate it. In addition, risk management provides a business with a basis upon which it can undertake sound decision-making.
With small-business the driver of the Citrus County economy, such skills are pivotal and, given Green’s background, he's a good candidate for the award.
Green holds several titles: co-chairman of SCORE Nature Coast; chairman of the Citrus Business Alliance (CBA); and board member of the Citrus County chamber governmental affairs committee.
“I have conducted risk assessments and disaster planning for several local SCORE clients and have put on in-person workshops for disaster planning and risk management essentials for small business,” Green told the Chronicle.
Two years ago, Green was instrumental in launching the Citrus One-Stop Recovery and Economic (CORE) Business Center in Inverness to help business owners start, expand and market their operations.
He works behind the scenes ensuring that small business – the lifeblood of the county – thrives and expands as Citrus grows.
Green helped business owners save their livelihoods during the COVID epidemic. It was during that time when Green’s business acumen and communication skills shone.
The RIMS Hall of Fame started in 2011 and prior to these latest inductees, there were only 22 people to achieve that status.
“Risk management’s development is a direct result of risk pioneers (who) dedicated their career to advancing the profession,” according to Gary LaBranche, CEO of the Risk and Insurance Management Society.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.