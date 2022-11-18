Citrus County’s unemployment rate for October was 4%, the same as in September and a 0.6 percentage point lower than a year ago.

The jobless rate in the CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion region was 3.4% in October, unchanged over the month and 0.8 percentage points lower than the region's year ago rate of 4.2%.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.