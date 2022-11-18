Citrus County’s unemployment rate for October was 4%, the same as in September and a 0.6 percentage point lower than a year ago.
The jobless rate in the CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion region was 3.4% in October, unchanged over the month and 0.8 percentage points lower than the region's year ago rate of 4.2%.
The labor force was 210,238, up 3,193 (+1.5%) over the year. There were 7,169 unemployed residents in the region.
According to preliminary employment data released Friday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (FDEO), there were 203,069 employed across the region, an increase of 4,638 compared to the same time last year. There were 1,445 fewer unemployed than in October 2021.
Rusty Skinner, CareerSource CLM’s chief executive officer, said the report highlights continued job growth in both the Ocala and Homosassa Springs metro areas which cover all of Marion and Citrus counties.
In the Ocala MSA, the mining, logging, and construction industry added 500 new jobs and grew by 5.7%, faster in the metro area than statewide over the year.
In the Homosassa Springs metro area, 200 new government were added over the year for a 4.4% growth rate, the second fastest annual growth rate compared to all metro areas.
“The jobs are definitely there, and employers are actively hiring,” Skinner said.
Skinner added that 20 top businesses, all with immediate jobs to fill, will take part in the 10th Annual Paychecks for Patriots job fair.
Postponed earlier in the month due to Tropical Storm Nicole, the fair has been rescheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Marion County Public Library headquarters in Ocala.
Florida saw an uptick in its unemployment rate in October after deadly Hurricane Ian swept through Southwest Florida, while the labor force continues to grow, according to the FDEO.
The rate was 2.7% in October, up from a historic low of 2.5% in September. The report estimated that 285,000 Floridians qualified as unemployed in October, an increase of 19,000 from September. The civilian labor force grew for the 10th consecutive month and was at 10.75 million.
In a news release, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration said economic data “continues to show strength,” even with the damage from Hurricane Ian.
“Florida’s economic resiliency is unmatched in the country,” DeSantis said in a prepared statement. “No other state could withstand the direct impact of a Category 4 hurricane and continue to grow jobs in the same month.”
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.