Coffee with your Congressman-Gus Bilirakis at the podium

U.S. Congressman Gus Bilirakis speaks to a group gathered Friday morning, Aug. 4, at the Valerie Theater in Inverness.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Among the topics raised at the “Coffee with Congressman Gus Bilirakis,” held Aug. 4 at the Valerie Theatre in Inverness, was what he has brought, dollar-wise to the 12th District, which is made up of the counties of Citrus, Hernando and most of Pasco; these are budget requests, and are perhaps better known as “earmarks.”

Just prior to listing these, Bilirakis had discussed efforts in Congress by the Republican Party calling for reduced spending, better known as budget cuts. He pointed out the difference between the two budget terminologies.

