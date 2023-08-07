Among the topics raised at the “Coffee with Congressman Gus Bilirakis,” held Aug. 4 at the Valerie Theatre in Inverness, was what he has brought, dollar-wise to the 12th District, which is made up of the counties of Citrus, Hernando and most of Pasco; these are budget requests, and are perhaps better known as “earmarks.”
Just prior to listing these, Bilirakis had discussed efforts in Congress by the Republican Party calling for reduced spending, better known as budget cuts. He pointed out the difference between the two budget terminologies.
“Let me say this: This is not increasing spending. This is the existing … funds that are already allocated,” Bilirakis said, adding the previous member of Congress did not do this, and why it was important that he did. “If we don’t do this the money is going to go to New York City. It’s going to St. Louis. It’s going to go to California. Going to Michigan. We want it right here, in the 12th Congressional District.”
St. Louis, Missouri, is a Democratic Party stronghold, and the county, which is also named St. Louis, leans more to the Democratic Party. New York City, as well as the state, California and Michigan are also heavily “blue” states, meaning these also lean to the Democratic Party.
He began by listing some of the earmarks. Most seemed to have gone to Pasco County, which seemed to have the most projects, and thus received the most funds. Of those he cited, one is a cancer center, but one which will have a positive impact for Citrus County, he emphasized.
“They’re building a city, literally a city in central Pasco County,” he said. “And it’s going to be a research institute, create a lot of jobs. But also patients can go there, and it’s a lot closer than Tampa for you.”
Bilirakis then went on to say he’s just as eager and determined to do likewise for Citrus County, and reeled off a number of projects and federal monies that have poured into the county, such as:
$1.22 million to fund the Phase 5 septic sewer program in Homosassa.
$1.2 million to replace a contaminated well in Crystal River.
$1.26 million to fund a master lift station in Inverness.
At another point during the program, his deputy chief of staff, Summer-Star Blevins, weighed in on two upcoming programs.
“We have an upcoming grant workshop for federal government grants,” Blevins said, then mentioned a company that will be assisting a particular segment. “We have contracted with a company that actually goes in and helps rural communities.”
Those communities, she said, often don’t have as big of a grant writing team, so the company, which she did not mention by name, will be providing tips and information to help those communities get funds. She then mentioned the second upcoming program.
“We’re having a behavioral health workshop,” she said, which will be taking place at the end of August. According to Blevins, there is a lack of access for youth, and tied in the lack of a receiving facility for minors, perhaps those who have been emergency Baker Acted.
However, the workshop will also address seniors, said Bilirakis.
“Folk are having real difficulties, because of … isolation, depression and anxiety. You hear it all the time, and, you know, we’re not equipped,” he said. “It takes a lot of counseling.”
With that, he tied into a theme he raised at the very beginning of the event, that of his involvement supporting military veterans. He mentioned the challenges of PTSD, and emphasized he didn’t consider it a disorder, so referred to it as PTS.
All told, he claimed his office had brought in a total of $15.9 million, with a lot of it going toward projects and situations in Citrus County.
Workshops/forums
Behavioral Health Forum: 3 p.m., Aug. 29. Location: Veterans of Foreign Wars, 14736 Edward R. Noll Drive, Spring Hill. RSVP: 727-232-291
Local Governments and Nonprofits: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 7. Location: Pasco-Hernando State College, Building B, 11415 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Brooksville. RSVP by Sept. 1 for either morning/noon/both sessions; call 727-232-2921 or email FL12.RSVP@mail.hous.gov.