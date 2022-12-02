Citrus County has received 47 inches of rain from January through November, about 4 inches below average with one month to go.
Thanks to Hurricane Nicole — a late-season storm that made landfall on Florida’s east coast before passing through our area — Citrus got 2.8 inches last month, according to Mark Fulkerson, chief professional engineer with the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD).
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Region-wide aquifer (groundwater) levels are currently in the 69th percentile, above average for this time of year.
“Overall, it seems like our wet season was shifted an extra month or two later this year, as high-water levels persist into the month of December,” Fulkerson said.
Withlacoochee River
The Withlacoochee River normally declines this time of year from lack of rainfall. But that isn’t the case right now, Fulkerson said..
River levels rose in November from the additional rainfall from Nicole.
In the Green Swamp, river levels are about 12 inches higher than they were a month ago.
Near U.S. 301 (Trilby) and State Road 50 (Ridge Manor) the river is up almost 20 inches from Nov. 1.
Farther downstream, by State Roads 44 and 200, the river is still rising from rainfall a few weeks ago.
“Elevated levels mean higher flows along the river, making this a great time of year for a paddling trip,” Fulkerson said.
Tsala Apopka Chain of Lakes
Fulkerson said water levels throughout the Tsala Apopka Lake Chain have been relatively steady over the past month due to above average rainfall in November.
Lake levels typically decline from October through June but are still quite high for this time of year. The District’s water control structures remain closed helping to conserve water in the lake chain.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.