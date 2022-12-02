water quality

Early morning anglers cast their lines into the water recently in the Hernando pool of the Tsala Apopka Chain of Lakes. Water levels throughout the Tsala Apopka Lake Chain have been relatively steady over the past month due to above average rainfall in November. Lake levels typically decline from October through June but are still quite high for this time of year, according to Mark Fulkerson, chief professional engineer with the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD).

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Citrus County has received 47 inches of rain from January through November, about 4 inches below average with one month to go.

Thanks to Hurricane Nicole — a late-season storm that made landfall on Florida’s east coast before passing through our area — Citrus got 2.8 inches last month, according to Mark Fulkerson, chief professional engineer with the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD).

