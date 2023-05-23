Citrus County’s unemployment rate for April was 3.4%, down from 3.8% a month earlier.

Citrus tied with Hendry County for the highest jobless rate in the state, according to data released Friday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (FDEO).

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

