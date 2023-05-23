Citrus County’s unemployment rate for April was 3.4%, down from 3.8% a month earlier.
Citrus tied with Hendry County for the highest jobless rate in the state, according to data released Friday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (FDEO).
Monroe County had the lowest at 1.4%, unchanged for a third straight month. Most new jobs are in the fields of professional services, education and health, and hospitality.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
April’s rate is also lower than the 3.6% recorded one year ago.
Citrus County’s labor force in April decreased by 88 over the month to 50,656. The number of employed rose by 286 to 48,944 and the number of unemployed decreased by 198 to 1,712.
Regionally, the county fared unfavorably with other Florida’s metro areas.
The Homosassa Springs Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded the highest unemployment rate in the state at 3.4%. The MSAs are defined by the federal Office of Management and Budget, and exist to expose relatively densely populated areas that are geographically contiguous and share economic ties.
"The April employment data for our region showcases positive progress with a decline in the unemployment rate,” said CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion CEO Rusty Skinner. “We are witnessing the strength of our regional economies. However, this also means the search for new job candidates is going to be harder than ever before.”
Skinner encouraged employers to explore various strategies to meet their staffing needs, including upskilling current employees and engaging with local school systems to recruit new talent.
Levy County had the lowest unemployment rate (2.7 percent) in the CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion region, followed by Marion County (2.8 percent) and Citrus County (3.4 percent).
Meanwhile, Florida’s April unemployment rate was 2.6%, unchanged for a third straight month, the DEO said.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.