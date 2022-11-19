County commissioners are putting together a strategic plan to deal with the expected growth of the county in the next five years.
New population statistics are out that show that growth has already started.
Citrus County in 2021 had 158,083 people, up 12% from the 141,177 who lived here in 2010, according to USA Facts, a nonprofit, nonpartisan agency that follows such trends.
By comparison, Florida’s population grew 15.6% during that period and the U.S. grew 7.3%.
Citrus County’s population increased eight out of the 11 years between 2010 and 2021. Its largest annual population increase was 2.8% between 2019 and 2020.
The county’s largest decline was between 2010 and 2011 when the population dropped 1%. Between 2010 and 2011, the county grew by an average 1% per year.
Commissioner Holly Davis realized when she ran for office in 2020 that the population growth was here and there was no organized plan to deal with it.
That’s why she’s been pushing for the strategic plan.
Commissioners will get a draft of it during their January retreat and implement the non-budget initiatives soon after. The parts of the plan that require a budgetary impact would go into effect Oct. 1, 2023, the start of the new fiscal year.
The plan will be tweaked as necessary annually and given a thorough look every five years.
“The key is to shape the growth into something that's going to have as minimal an impact on our Nature Coast as possible,” Davis said. “The strategic plan is critical for this.”
The plan’s vision contains just five words: “Where nature and community thrive.”
Other highlights of the USA facts report:
• In 2021, Citrus County had 137,058 white residents, the largest racial or ethnic group in 2021 was white. That means 86.7% of Citrus Countians are white, compared to 89.6% in 2010. That’s a 2.9% decrease.
• From 2010 through 2021, the Hispanic-Latino population grew the most, increasing 2 percentage points to 6.7%
• Citrus County still trends older with the 65-plus group growing the fastest (27.1%) between 2010 and 2021
• People aged 35-49 declined the most, dropping 8.2%.
• Nationwide, Texas experienced the largest growth with 4.3 million new residents. Illinois had the biggest decline with 169,076 fewer people.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
