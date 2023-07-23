In the battle against death from opioid-related overdoses, the one number that counts is trending downward, and that’s a good thing.

At the July Citrus County Opioid Task Force meeting on July 20, Todd Hockert, Human Services Program Specialist for the Florida Department of Health in Citrus and Marion counties and Opioid Task Force facilitator, announced that the overdose fatalities numbers are going down.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.