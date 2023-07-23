In the battle against death from opioid-related overdoses, the one number that counts is trending downward, and that’s a good thing.
At the July Citrus County Opioid Task Force meeting on July 20, Todd Hockert, Human Services Program Specialist for the Florida Department of Health in Citrus and Marion counties and Opioid Task Force facilitator, announced that the overdose fatalities numbers are going down.
Each month, Hockert presents PowerPoint data to the group, showing numbers for overdose calls made by EMS, numbers of emergency room overdose visits and the number of fatalities.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“When we're able to look at those graphs — information and data are always powerful,” he said. “It paints the picture of what's going on out there.”
The total to-date number of all reported fatal drug overdoses for 2023 is 24, with 20 of those specifically from opioids.
April had eight reported overdose deaths, May had two and June had one.
“We’re more than halfway through the year, and if we maintain, we’re looking at fewer fatalities this year than last year,” he said.
In 2022, 69 people died from an opioid-related overdose. Those are just the numbers that were reported.
Although this year’s numbers are dropping, it still means 23 people have lost their lives to a drug overdose since January.
As Hockert has said many times, one death is too many.
“So, it’s imperative that we get the word out, get the Narcan out and start talking about strategies,” he said. Hopefully, we’ll get the approval to start doing fentanyl test strips through the health department; that’s my big push.”
Hockert noted that even though the overdose fatality numbers are down, the emergency room overdose visits are not down, and that Citrus County ranks high in that category.
Dates to mark on the calendar:
• International Overdose Awareness Day is Aug. 31.
• Citrus Recovery Fest celebrating National Recovery Month is from 5:30-8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Inverness Depot at Liberty Park.
The Citrus County Opioid Task Force was formed in 2021, comprising government, health, law enforcement and treatment entities, as a response to the 65 opioid-related overdose deaths in 2020, at that time the deadliest year-to-date.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.