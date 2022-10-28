Although attendance wasn’t what the organizers of the Citrus County Opioid Community Summit had hoped for, the dozen or so people from the community who came to the event on Oct. 27 were there because the topic of substance use disorder was important to them.
One woman said she was there because she has been drug-free for "10 months and eight days.”
Another came because she was concerned about her 19-year-old daughter.
The event was presented by the Citrus County Opioid Task Force.
“No one agency can solve this problem,” said Ernesto “Tito” Rubio, Florida Department of Health in Citrus County administrator, who gave the welcoming remarks. “The only way we as a community can make a difference is by working together.”
He added, “There are a lot of good programs in other places, but we need to find what works for us in Citrus County.”
Todd Hockert, Human Services Program Specialist for the Florida Department of Health in Citrus and Marion counties, showed a map of Citrus County with a dot that represented every reported drug overdose to-date and the location where it occurred.
There were hundreds of dots.
“If you don’t think you know somebody who has overdosed, look at this map and find where you live. You live somewhere near where an overdose occurred. So, this affects everyone in our community,” he said. “And this is just what’s been reported by the sheriff’s office and EMS, so it's greatly under-reported.”
In Citrus County, more than 80 people lost their lives to an opioid drug overdose in 2021.
“And that’s why we’re here today,” Hockert said.
Lt. Craig Callahan, who heads the Community Impact Behavioral Unit for the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, said opioid use, overdoses and deaths are “no longer a big-city problem,” but a problem in Citrus County.
“Fentanyl is what we’re dealing with now, and it doesn’t take much to kill you — just the size of five grains of salt,” he said. “It accounts for 75% of our reported overdoses…because it’s in everything, mostly heroin, but also methamphetamines and cannabis. That’s why it’s so dangerous. Some take it intentionally, but most are unintentional.”
Callahan also said that the objective of his unit is NOT to make an arrest, but to help people who want help.
Also on the presenting panel were Dr. Lisa Woolston, Associate Vice President at LifeStream in Citrus County, and Steve Geohegan, from Zero Hour Life Center.
Woolston, among other things, talked about her own cocaine use when she was younger and the effectiveness and importance of the peer support LifeStream offers to people when they’re brought to the emergency room after an overdose.
Woolston said peer support is a new way of dealing with people with substance use disorder...and brings humility, respect and kindness to a person has just overdosed.
"Our peers come to the hospital and sit with a person," she said. "The peer navigates the person's recovery."
Geohegan, who is himself in recovery, emphasized the need for relationship building with people who are struggling with addiction.
“Long-term recovery is the goal, but it’s hard,” he said. “It’s especially hard to do it by yourself.”
A number of community organizations were also there with tables of information: Anti-Drug Coalition of Citrus County, Bravera Health, Citrus County Fire Rescue, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, CITRUS SEN (Substance Exposed Newborns) Task Force, Florida Department of Health in Citrus County, Florida Harm Reduction Collective, Groups Recover Together, LifeStream Behavioral Center, Picking Up the Pieces and Zero Hour Life Center.