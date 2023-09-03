Why not?
Just because the days of twirling your baton, swinging and swirling your color guard flags or playing a trumpet or bassoon in your high school or college marching band are over, why not do it as an adult?
And why not here in Citrus County?
“One of the largest groups on any college campus is always the marching band. It’s one of those things that unites; it’s like a family…and there are still people who would like to do that again. So why not?” said Holly Baker, founder of the Citrus County Marching Band Paradachs Regiment.
“Years ago when I lived in St. Pete, I belonged to the ‘Second Time Arounders,’ twirling for them, and it was a lot of fun,” Baker said.
Adult community marching bands are big deals, with some, like the Second Time Arounders, have several hundred members and perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and overseas in Ireland or London, England.
Baker said when she moved to Inverness a few years ago, she tried to stay with it, but traveling to Pinellas County for practices and events was too much.
“I’ve been twirling batons and playing in bands since middle school,” she said. “I play several instruments, but during marching band season I twirled in high school and in college.”
FYI: Marching band season is what some call “football season.”
One day, a friend from Tampa came to Inverness to visit, and the two women went to Liberty Park to twirl batons, because, why not?
“We were twirling and people would ask us about it, if we gave lessons…and then my friend had an idea,” Baker said. “She suggested I start an organization of my own, because there are people who used to be in color guard and band who would like to do it again, so why not here in Citrus County?”
She posted an announcement on Facebook, and four women showed up.
That was Oct. 29, 2022, and the five of them decided they would march and twirl and swirl flags in the Inverness Christmas Parade.
“I told them, ‘We can’t grow if nobody knows about us. Are you willing?’ They said, ‘Yeah, why not?’ and we did the Christmas parade,” she said.
They practiced at Wallace Brooks Park in Inverness — Liberty Park was too distracting because people were always interrupting to ask questions — and Baker’s friends, Karen and Peter Brown, designed their logo and promoted the band on social media.
And because the band didn’t have any musicians, Peter Brown drove a truck in the parade, piping out their music.
After that, the band put out a call for musicians.
“And they showed up!” Baker said. “So, we did the Inverness St. Patrick’s Day Parade. That was our inaugural, debut of the entire band.
“We did it! We were small, but we sounded really good, and the crowd was very responsive and supportive, and that meant a lot to us,” she said.
They call themselves the Paradachs Regiment, after their mascots, a pair of dachshunds, Cadence and Piper.
The pups are crowd pleasers, always in the front of the band in parades.
The band’s colors are light blue and silver (and black and white houndstooth).
Next year, they hope to have real uniforms.
“By St. Patrick’s Day, we had more than 20 members,” Baker said. “We have brass, percussion, woodwinds, trumpet, trombone, saxophone; we even have a bassoon player. But we desperately need more percussionists.
“We’re open to expanding to include a dance line — the Second Time Arounders have about 40 pom-pom dance team girls,” she said. “I would love for this to be a place where people can have a creative outlet through the love of music.
“A lot of people used to be in band, and we want to say that it doesn’t have to end,” she said. “There are activities like yoga and pickleball, so why not marching band? In Hernando County there’s an adult football league — we could perform at their half-time.
“I would like for us to grow and do events and represent our small county,” she said. “I want Citrus County to have a band that brings people together through the love of the performing arts.
“It’s so much fun,” she said, “and we have sections in the band that require little to no experience at all.”
The Citrus County Marching Band Paradachs Regiment is about to start its second season and is recruiting new members in time for the upcoming Christmas parades in Inverness and Crystal River, plus possibly Brooksville and Orlando.
All ages 14 and older are invited to participate.
The best means of contacting Baker is through the band’s Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/44v4b7bm or search “Citrus County Marching Band.”