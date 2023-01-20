CCSO 2020 Logo
Citrus County Sheriff's Office

An argument over a social media post landed a Citrus County man in jail facing charges of felony battery, aggravated battery on a pregnant woman, and keeping someone from contacting law enforcement.

On Jan. 14, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to a couple’s home about a domestic dispute, according to the arrest report of 26-year-old Sean Patrick Melvin Purscell.

SEAN PATRICK MELVIN PURSCELL

Purscell

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.