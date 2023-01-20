An argument over a social media post landed a Citrus County man in jail facing charges of felony battery, aggravated battery on a pregnant woman, and keeping someone from contacting law enforcement.
On Jan. 14, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to a couple’s home about a domestic dispute, according to the arrest report of 26-year-old Sean Patrick Melvin Purscell.
The victim, who told the deputy she was three to four months pregnant, said that she had gotten into an argument with Purscell about comments he made on social media, according to the redacted report.
The victim told the deputy that while she was in the bathroom, Purscell pushed her and caused her to fall back into the bathroom. According to the records, he then strangled her and she said that she could barely breath.
The victim told the deputy that when Purscell let go he asked her wouldn’t it be romantic to die at his hands.
According to the report, the victim said she tried to run through the bedroom to get away but Purscell had padlocked the door. The victim said she sat down at the bedroom’s computer desk and took hold of a pocket knife to defend herself in case he attacked again.
She told the arresting deputy Purscell walked out of the bathroom and seeing him she threatened to dial 911.
According to records, she told the deputy that Purscell ripped the phone from her hand and threw it across the room, saying he wasn’t afraid to be taken to prison, and likened prison to “summer camp.”
The victim said she ran to the bedroom door and pulled on it so hard she ripped the door and its frame off the wall, according to records.
The deputy reported seeing two scratches on the side of her face, which she said occurred during the Purscell’s attack, according to records.
The victim also complained that her neck hurt but the deputy reported not seeing any injuries there.
Purscell told the deputy the two had been arguing and he was afraid she would harm herself so he took the door off the hinges to better see her, according to records.
He also said he cut his face with her knife, but the deputy reported the cut looked the same as other nicks on his face from shaving.
The deputy arrested Purscell and charged his with felony domestic battery, aggravated battery on a pregnant victim, and hindering communication to a law enforcement officer.
Because of the domestic nature of the arrest, there was no bond.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.