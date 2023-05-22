Archie Dabney, the man known simply as "Coach," died Sunday, May 21, at age 95.

The longtime Citrus County educator spent his entire career, some 40 years, teaching kids and also the adults he worked with what it means to be a person of integrity and value, first at Booker T. Washington School in Inverness then Crystal River High School, finishing his career in 1995 as principal of Citrus Springs Elementary School.

