Archie Dabney, the man known simply as "Coach," died Sunday, May 21, at age 95.
The longtime Citrus County educator spent his entire career, some 40 years, teaching kids and also the adults he worked with what it means to be a person of integrity and value, first at Booker T. Washington School in Inverness then Crystal River High School, finishing his career in 1995 as principal of Citrus Springs Elementary School.
“I think I’ve known Coach Dabney my whole life,” said Sandra “Sam” Himmel, Citrus County native and current Superintendent of Schools. “He was a good friend to my parents, and when I began teaching at Crystal River Middle School, he became one of my mentors.
“If I ever needed him for advice, he was there. I loved his passion for kids; he was tough on them, but he loved every one of them.
“Coach and I had many, many conversations, and I will always remember him, and will always consider him a great friend,” she said.
When the news broke of his death Sunday night, praise for Coach Dabney flooded Facebook.
“You showed a generation of young kids what true unconditional love looked like. Love and kindness was freely given to all of us,” wrote Cathleen McNally.
“Coach has been an inspiration to so many of us for so many years,” wrote Mary Trangas Roberts.
“Coach Dabney has been a great man for so many. Never forgot one of his ‘kids’ — we will never, ever forget him,” wrote Peggy Crippen Martin.
“An amazing man, so full of love. He is certainly one in a million. I count myself blessed to have been one of his ‘kids,’” wrote Thea Osborne.
“I can't remember a time when I didn't know Coach Dabney,” said René Williams Pietroburgo. “I never worked for, or with him, but my daddy did. He treated my dad, a custodian, with respect and kindness all the time.
“I was never his student, but I would see him at events and we became friends over the years through different activities. He never forgot a name or a face. He always had a smile, and a kind and encouraging word,” she said. “He paid attention to you as if he wasn't busy and had nothing more important to do than spend time with you.
"It didn't matter how many years passed between seeing each other, he embraced you with the warmest hug, sparkling eyes, kind words about you and your family, and a contagious smile,” she said.
“He was a world changer and he is so missed.”
Watch the Chronicle later this week for a Postscript about the life of the man everyone called Coach.
