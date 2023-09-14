Command Staff-Community Paramedics-County PIO

From left, Citrus County Public Information Officer Veronica Kampschroer, Division Chief of EMS Jason Morgan, Division Chief of Administration Greg Ellis, Deputy Fire Chief Keith Long, Community Paramedic Gronn Morgan, Community Paramedic Dean Oliver, and Fire Chief Craig Stevens

 Photo provided

Citrus County Fire Rescue, in collaboration with the Florida Department of Children and Families and the Florida Department of Health, has introduced a groundbreaking Community Paramedicine Program aimed at addressing the devastating impact of the opioid crisis. This initiative is made possible through funding from the opioid settlement, which is intended to mitigate the effects of the opioid epidemic on affected communities.

Community paramedicine represents a novel approach to community-based healthcare, with paramedics assuming roles beyond their traditional emergency response and transport functions. Under this program, they conduct in-home visits, conduct risk assessments, administer various interventions, provide monitoring, assist with medication management and facilitate connections between patients and available community resources.

