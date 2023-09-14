Citrus County Fire Rescue, in collaboration with the Florida Department of Children and Families and the Florida Department of Health, has introduced a groundbreaking Community Paramedicine Program aimed at addressing the devastating impact of the opioid crisis. This initiative is made possible through funding from the opioid settlement, which is intended to mitigate the effects of the opioid epidemic on affected communities.
Community paramedicine represents a novel approach to community-based healthcare, with paramedics assuming roles beyond their traditional emergency response and transport functions. Under this program, they conduct in-home visits, conduct risk assessments, administer various interventions, provide monitoring, assist with medication management and facilitate connections between patients and available community resources.
County Administrator Steve Howard lauded the program, emphasizing the collaborative effort between community organizations. He stated, "This program is an excellent example of collaborative partnerships between community organizations. Putting these best practices to use will enhance the quality of life for our residents."
The primary focus of the program is to assist individuals struggling with substance-use disorders. It aims to achieve this by implementing evidence-based addiction treatment, enhancing access to recovery support and distributing harm-reduction resources.
Community paramedics will also bolster the EMS system during periods of high call volume and offer valuable community education on topics such as first aid, fall prevention, CPR and AED training.
Many patients with frequent EMS calls use emergency services for issues such as minor falls, mobility challenges, and mental health concerns. The program, spearheaded by Citrus County Fire Rescue's Division Chief of EMS Jason Morgan and Florida Department of Health's Human Services Program Specialist Todd Hockert, will cater to the needs of the most vulnerable members of the community.
Citrus County has a significant number of individuals living with untreated health conditions due to limited access to resources. Even when services are available, some residents struggle to access them, leading them to rely on 911 calls as their only lifeline.
Fire Chief Craig Stevens expressed gratitude for the support of community partners, including the Florida Department of Health and the Department of Children and Families, in launching this vital program. "We are always looking for opportunities to enhance our success with preventive safety and health measures for our community, and the Community Paramedic Program allows for that," he said.
With the implementation of this dedicated, full-time program, Citrus County aims to provide continuous support to patients through collaboration with other county resources, community partners, and healthcare systems. The program represents a significant step forward in addressing the multifaceted challenges posed by the opioid crisis within the community.