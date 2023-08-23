Too hot to pound the pavement looking for a job?
Then come to CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion’s Citrus County Job Fair Thursday, Aug. 31, where more than a dozen local employers will be on-hand, all with immediate jobs to fill in positions ranging from entry-level to experienced.
To date, the following businesses plan to attend: Citrus County Board of County Commissioners, Citrus County Chronicle, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, Crystal River Health and Rehabilitation Center, Florida Department of Corrections, Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, Florida Mentor, Full Spectrum ABA, HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, iServ, Kerri Kool HVAC Mechanical & Refrigeration, Power Designers Sibex, Right at Home Nature Coast, Staff America, Taco Bell-Florida Bells, TrueCore Behavioral Solutions/Cypress Creek, and Weber Glass.
The job fair, from 2-4 p.m. at the Realtors Association of Citrus County, 714 S. Scarboro Ave., just north of Gulf to Lake Highway (State Road 44) in Lecanto, is free and open to any job seeker in the Citrus, Levy and Marion counties’ region.
“We are so pleased that businesses from across a variety of industries will be on hand,” said Rusty Skinner, CareerSource CLM’s chief executive officer. “Best of all, these businesses are hiring right now so this is the perfect place to be if you are seeking employment.”
Skinner added that those planning to attend should bring printed copies of their resume, dress professionally, and be prepared for on-the-spot job interviews.
Did you know?
CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion has a number of programs for people in a variety of challenging job-finding situations such as:
• Florida’s Welfare Transition (WTP) program that emphasizes work, self-sufficiency, and personal responsibility to enable welfare recipients to move from welfare to work.
• The Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program that provides cash benefits to eligible indigent families with dependent children. Additional TANF support may include assistance with child care and transportation, counseling for substance abuse and mental health treatment, diversion services, job training and employment services.
• Ticket to Work program for people with disabilities — CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion will work to match your abilities and interests with businesses’ needs. Through Ticket to Work, you can obtain training, job referrals and other employment-support services, free of charge.
• Tobacco Free Assistance Program, Training and Education Assistance, and for those who are in recovery for substance abuse, there’s a program that helps both the job seeker and employer.
Also: Candidates interested in updating their resume, preparing a 30-second “elevator speech” highlighting their skills and experience, and/or sharpening interview skills are encouraged to visit one of CareerSource CLM’s career centers for fee-free staff assistance. The centers are open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are located at 683 S. Adolph Point, in Lecanto; 2175 NW 11th Drive, in Chiefland; and 2703 NE 14th St., in Ocala.
For more information about the job fair, including updates on participating businesses and/or to register, visit careersourceclm.com/event/citrus-county-job-fair-2023/. To learn more about CareerSource CLM’s fee-free services, call 800-434-JOBS (5627).