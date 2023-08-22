According to comments made at the Aug. 21 meeting of the Citrus County Hospital Board, when the pandemic struck, there was a shift in what agencies were funded. Monies granted went to food banks and other entities not necessarily connected to medical issues per se, but to general health concerns.
Trustee Rick Harper believed the time had arrived for the board to review its current approach and return to what he believed was the original intent and mission, to consider, and if approved, medically-related requests.
A concern he expressed was about agencies that would come to annually rely upon the board for financial support, which he did not favor. He preferred organizations that are sufficiently self-sustaining or making a one-time request. However, there was this caveat: it had to be directly related to medical issues.
He found support in this from Dr. Jeffrey Wallace, who acknowledged the pandemic had brought about a diffusion in who and how money was provided, and that the time now was to conduct a review, specifically to target needs of the county that currently aren’t being addressed by HCA Florida Citrus Hospital. He also suggested a timeframe.
“I think it will be our job every five-to-10 years to do a query to find out what the needs are,” said Wallace.
Toward that, Dr. Mark Fallows, the current chairman of the Citrus County Hospital Board of Trustees, called for his peers to develop an assessment and craft a precise mission statement.
One of those concerns appeared to center on the inability to both attract and more so, retain, medical professionals to stay in Citrus County. Some of the ideas bandied about included offering free or subsidized housing, along with other perks.
Wallace disagreed, stating he didn’t believe incentives would induce people to stay, short of simply offering more money. He also suggested that the College of Central Florida, could offer programs that would attract those who are interested in becoming nurse practitioners, rather than emphasizing its nursing program.
Once again the topic of “sunsetting” the board arose. Harper stated his impression was that the goal of the board was to eventually “sunset” itself, to which it was explained by the board’s attorney, William Grant, that the ultimate decision rested with the governor and the legislature.
In the meantime, judicious investments by a board without any taxing authority was impressive, and Grant expressed the opinion there were not many boards, especially governmental, that could boast a record like that of the Citrus County Hospital Board, which has operated in the black for at least 10 consecutive years. In fact, instead of funds being depleted, these have been growing.
About Citrus County Hospital Board
The Citrus County Hospital Board was created by a special act of the Florida State Legislature in 1949 to serve the hospital system and provide medically necessary healthcare for all Citrus County residents, regardless of their ability to pay. Governor-appointed trustees operate the Hospital Board for four-year terms.
Citrus Memorial Hospital is a public hospital owned entirely by Citrus County taxpayers, and is overseen by the five-member Citrus County Hospital Board of Trustees.
In 1987, the Hospital Board created the Citrus Memorial Health Foundation Inc., a private management corporation. In 1990, the Hospital Board leased Citrus Memorial Hospital to the foundation. The Lease and Agreement for Hospital Care and Florida law govern the relationship between the Hospital Board and the private management Foundation. In 2014, the Citrus County Hospital Board and Citrus Memorial Health Foundation transitioned the management of the hospital to Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) subsidiary CMH Inc. with a multi-decade lease..