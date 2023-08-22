230823-CC-hospital-board-meets

From left, William Grant, Mireya Vasquez, Dr. Mark Fallows listen as Dr. Jeffery Wallace makes suggestions on how to retain qualified medical professionals in Citrus County.

 STEVE STEINER/CHRONICLE

According to comments made at the Aug. 21 meeting of the Citrus County Hospital Board, when the pandemic struck, there was a shift in what agencies were funded. Monies granted went to food banks and other entities not necessarily connected to medical issues per se, but to general health concerns.

Trustee Rick Harper believed the time had arrived for the board to review its current approach and return to what he believed was the original intent and mission, to consider, and if approved, medically-related requests.

