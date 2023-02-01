With the Citrus County Commission scheduled Tuesday to again take up the failure of the county to have its own Baker Act facility, the Citrus County Board wants to send the message it is not standing in the project’s way by not donating potentially millions of dollars in help.

The sticking point between LifeStream Behavioral Center, which contracts with the county to provide mental health and drug addiction services, wants to build the facility and pay for part of the project. But it also wants Citrus and Hernando counties, and the hospital board, to pay for about half of the estimated $12 million project.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.