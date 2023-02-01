With the Citrus County Commission scheduled Tuesday to again take up the failure of the county to have its own Baker Act facility, the Citrus County Board wants to send the message it is not standing in the project’s way by not donating potentially millions of dollars in help.
The sticking point between LifeStream Behavioral Center, which contracts with the county to provide mental health and drug addiction services, wants to build the facility and pay for part of the project. But it also wants Citrus and Hernando counties, and the hospital board, to pay for about half of the estimated $12 million project.
However, under LifeStream’s proposal, the nonprofit organization would own all of the property.
For its part, LifeStream would kick in about $4 million, part of which comes from a state grant. It’s also already paid $1.2 million, in addition to about $250,000, in renovation costs, for two buildings on 10 acres on County Road 491 South, just north of the College of Central Florida Citrus County campus. The site is where LifeStream wants to build the Baker Act facility.
Hospital Board Chairman Dr. Mark Fallows said the hospital board’s position hasn’t changed.
“The Citrus County Hospital Board wants a Baker Act facility that is owned by the taxpayers with the operator selected by county government,” Fallows said.
Hospital Board attorney Bill Grant said the hospital board doesn’t want to own the facility, but rather the county’s residents through the county commission
Grant said that way the county could lease the 60-bed facility to LifeStream for $1 annually.
“They (Lifestream) started morphing this,” Grant told the Chronicle.
Originally it was supposed to have been built using local government-owned land by the Animal Control facility, he said.
Grant said that eventually LifeStream is likely to lose its contract with Citrus County, even though that could be years out.
“It’s not a question of if, but when,” he said.
And when that happens, under the LifeStream plan the county would have to lease back the building the county paid partially for, which leaves less funding for mental health services.
Grant said one of the options the hospital board will propose is the county commission and the hospital board, and perhaps Hernando County, build the Baker Act facility on their own and offering LifeStream to run it or the county finding another service provider that is willing.
For LifeStream part, CEO Jon Cherry said previously that another option is to get what local and state funding it can, pool its own money for the project, and get a loan for the rest.
In 2018, The Centers lost its public mental health care contract with Citrus County, to a large extent, because of its failure to build a Baker Act facility here. At the time, The Centers was transporting its Baker Act clients to its area headquarters in Ocala.
LifeStream promised to make the Baker Act facility for Citrus County one of its most important target. Almost five years later, there is still no facility and county leaders are showing their frustration.
Grant said that the hospital board has money to give to the project, and cited the hospital board’s recent gift of $6.7 million to the College of Central Florida Citrus County campus, allowing the school to get matching funds from the Florida Legislature. Earlier in 2022 the hospital gave the college Citrus campus an additional $1 million toward its health care education programs.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.