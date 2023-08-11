Citrus County Chamber August luncheon Healthcare Heroes 2

Citrus County Chamber of Commerce ambassador Paisley Bower hugs a friend Friday as the monthly Citrus County Chamber of Commerce luncheon begins at the Citrus Hills Golf & Country Club.

It was a special day at Friday’s Citrus County Chamber of Commerce luncheon as some 200 people got to watch their Healthcare Heroes take center stage and be honored for the contributions and sacrifices they’ve made to their professions and the community.

Each year, the chamber devotes one of its monthly luncheons to honor health care professionals, volunteers and health agencies that have made a lasting impact. This was the 11th such event.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County Chamber August luncheon Healthcare Heroes 3

Citrus County School Board member Joseph Faherty greets a Citrus County Chamber of Commerce member Friday morning at the Citrus Hills Golf & Country Club.
Citrus County Chamber August luncheon Healthcare Heroes 4

The 2023 Healthcare Heroes awards sit at the ready to be handed to recipients Friday, Aug. 11.
Citrus County Chamber August luncheon Healthcare Heroes 5

Jesse Brashear, right, along with Healthcare Hero award recipient Elis Brashear, seated at right, speak with retired nurse practitioner Regina Etele Friday as the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon gets started.
Citrus County Chamber August luncheon Healthcare Heroes 6

Guests at the August Citrus County Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon take their seats as it gets started Friday, Aug. 11.
Citrus County Chamber August luncheon Healthcare Heroes 7

Pace Center for Girls, Citrus, executive director Angela Kennedy, speaks with some of those attending the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon Friday at the Citrus Hills Golf & Country Club.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.