It was a special day at Friday’s Citrus County Chamber of Commerce luncheon as some 200 people got to watch their Healthcare Heroes take center stage and be honored for the contributions and sacrifices they’ve made to their professions and the community.
Each year, the chamber devotes one of its monthly luncheons to honor health care professionals, volunteers and health agencies that have made a lasting impact. This was the 11th such event.
Healthcare Heroes was created by the Citrus County Chronicle, which received hundreds of nominations submitted by the public in 11 specific areas.
Chamber President and CEO Josh Wooten started the festivities off at the Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club by applauding the quality physicians and healthcare professionals in Citrus County and how important they are to the overall quality of life.
“People decide on where they want to live based on how good the health care is,” Wooten said.
A special moment occurred when Dr. Ahalya Rao and her sister accepted the Lifetime Achievement in Healthcare Award on behalf of their father, the late V. Upender Rao, who opened the first oncology clinic in Citrus County that eventually grew to a spacious, state-of-the-art facility.
Rao’s family from across the country attended Friday’s gathering to honor the oncologist’s memory.
“This community meant a lot to my father,” Ahalya Rao said.
The presentation of the award was accompanied by a standing ovation.
“Passionate about research, he brought the latest in cancer treatment to benefit his patients,” according to Megan Carella, a Chronicle correspondent, who wrote biographical overviews for all the heroes.
“Dedicated to his family, he was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather,” Carella wrote. “A learned man, he was a storehouse of knowledge, spoke several languages, loved cricket – and sang ‘Bollywood’ karaoke with friends.”
A panel of health care professionals selected all the winners, except for the Reader’s Choice Award, which is determined by online voting from the public.
The winners
Here’s a look at the winners. Included are Carella’s thumbnail sketches. Her full biographies will appear in a special section of Healthcare Heroes to be published Sunday in the Chronicle.
The Electrophysiology (EP) Lab at HCA Florida Citrus Hospital: Innovation in Healthcare Award:
The lab team showed up to accept the award.
“The EP Lab offers the latest technologies in the management of heart rhythm problems – and most of the procedures will send you home, already feeling better, the same day.”
Joy Bengco and Denise Merlino: Administrative Excellence in Healthcare Award:
“Merlino, R.N., and Bengco, R.N., run the clinical informatics department at HCA Florida Citrus Hospital. Merlino is the director and Bengco the coordinator.
“They are nurses and they provide patient care, but not at the bedside. Rather, they ensure that the computerization of patient records runs seamlessly.”
Bernard Topi: Physician’s Excellence in Healthcare Award
“A board-certified interventional cardiologist with Citrus Cardiology Consultants, Topi performs cardiac catheterizations and vascular procedures. He is passionate about helping his patients improve their quality of life.”
Carl Magyar: Dental Excellence in Healthcare Award
“He’s never advertised; the growth of his practice is solely from word-of-mouth recommendations.”
“I have patients who have been with me for the entirety of my practice and brought their children and grandchildren to me as well. That’s an honor that stays with you,” Magyar said.
Elis Brashear: Healthcare Professional Award
“Brashear is the pharmacy manager of Brashear’s Pharmacy in Inverness and clinical services manager of both Brashear’s locations, Inverness and Lecanto. The family-owned business was founded by her in-laws, Bob and Dianne Brashear, in 1991.”
Connections Clinic: Community Outreach Award:
“The Connections Clinic in Hernando is one of the county’s best kept secrets – and it shouldn’t be. An offshoot of the renowned Family Resource Center, Connections has provided free healthcare to the area’s homeless and indigent since 2011.”
Kim Rigalo: Healthcare Humanitarian Award
“An account executive with Mederi Caretenders, Rigalo also serves, on her own time, as president of Continuity of Care of Citrus County, a healthcare networking group.”
Keyta Gaskin: Healthcare Volunteer
Gaskin, a cancer survivor, became a volunteer with the Citrus Colorectal Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit organization that was founded in 2021 with the goal of guiding those affected by colorectal cancer to the proper resources.
Gaskin urged those who receive a cancer diagnosis to stay strong and don’t give up.
Erica Peterson: Citrus County Readers Choice Award
Peterson has a respiratory therapy degree.
“In 2020, at the dawn of the COVID-19 pandemic, she joined the staff at Bravera Health Seven Rivers. With four children, ages 2 to 11, work/family balance is important to Peterson.”
Melanie Dryden: Advanced Practice Provider Award
“(Drydan) has spent her entire 20-year career as a nurse in Citrus County and found her niche shortly after when she entered the world of women’s health. For the past 12 years, she’s been a Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner at HCA Florida – Citrus Women’s Health in Inverness.”