Jim Gouvellis

Along with death and taxes, Citrus County has another inevitability: any discussion about mental health services will provoke another discussion about why the county still doesn’t have its own Baker Act facility.

During a Tuesday, 10 a.m. workshop, LifeStream Behavioral Center will update county commissioners about its mental health and drug addiction services in the county, how its services have grown since becoming the county’s mental health care provider, and the number of county residents getting help from the nonprofit provider.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.