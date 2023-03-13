Along with death and taxes, Citrus County has another inevitability: any discussion about mental health services will provoke another discussion about why the county still doesn’t have its own Baker Act facility.
During a Tuesday, 10 a.m. workshop, LifeStream Behavioral Center will update county commissioners about its mental health and drug addiction services in the county, how its services have grown since becoming the county’s mental health care provider, and the number of county residents getting help from the nonprofit provider.
The workshop will be at the Citrus County Government Center, 110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
The presentation will also include an update, and discussion, of what’s still needed for LifeStream to build a Baker Act facility in the county, nearly five years after LifeStream took over the contract to provide mental health services here. The county commission’s previous contract was with The Centers in Ocala, but that ended when the provider failed to come through with a facility here.
LifeStream CEO Jon Cherry is scheduled to show that LifeStream has commitments of $6 million from Citrus County, Hernando County, and the Florida Legislature. The 40,000 square-foot facility is expected to cost $12 million.
The Citrus County Hospital Board has baulked about donating any money for the project, because of disagreements as to who would own the building if LifeStream lost its contract. The hospital board wants the county to own it. LifeStream opposes that.
According to Cherry’s presentation, LifeStream will have to make up the remainder of the $12 million. Currently, Baker Act clients are transported by sheriff’s deputies to Leesburg, and LifeStream’s Baker Act facility there.
Also during the presentation, Cherry will show how the demand for service has grown in only the past two years.
In 2020, LifeStream served 1,742 clients, half were between the ages of 26 and 50. LifeStream provided 36,361 services and the operational cost was $4.5 million, according to agenda materials.
In 2022, LifeStream served 2,531 clients and provided 56,282 serves. The operation’s cost that year was over $7.6 million.
LifeStream provides outpatient services in Lecanto as well has having its main campus there, Beverly Hills, and a children’s outpatient center in Inverness.
A Baker Act facility would include an onsite pharmacy, residential beds, psychiatric care medication management, counseling, case management, and peer support services, all under one roof. LifeStream wants to build the Baker Act facility on County Road 491 South, near the College of Central Florida campus. It already has two buildings there on 10 acres.
A 30-bed, Baker Act facility is expected to cost $5 million annually to operate.
Cherry’s plan is to complete locking down financing by August 31, 2023 and finish construction by Sept. 2024 and start operations by December.
The public is invited to attend and ask questions
