Citrus County is making quite a splash on television these days.
Fresh off an appearance on “RV There Yet?” on the Discovery Channel in March, comes news that the county could be featured on the Waypoint Channel.
Waypoint is a streaming television channel for hunting and fishing programming. It’s available on several apps, including Pluto TV, FuboTV, Amazon Freevee, Tubi and Sling.
Capt. Brandon Branch of Crystal River, who has been producing a TV fishing show called "Local Lines," has offered Discover Crystal River to be a sponsor on that show, which airs on Waypoint.
Branch anticipates around 20 million views between social media and the television show. Viewers will notice many Citrus County landmarks on the show.
"Local Lines" will do a show touting the lakes of the east side of the county. Another episode will focus on hunting in the county. Saltwater fishing will be shown out of Homosassa and Crystal River.
Each episode will feature a 30-second commercial highlighting all of Citrus County.
This would be big exposure for the county because Waypoint TV reaches millions of outdoor enthusiasts who stream shows about fishing and hunting.
"It’s not just a saltwater show," said John Pricher, director of Citrus County Tourist Development. "He's going to cover the freshwater opportunities as well. It's more countywide than just a show on Crystal River."
The Citrus County Tourism Development Council (TDC) at their last meeting voted unanimously to recommend taking $18,000 from its special-projects fund for this sponsorship opportunity.
Pricher will present the request at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting.
The TDC can only recommend expenditures from the county tourist tax. County commissioners must approve them.
The tourist (or bed) tax is levied on people who stay at hotels, motels, campgrounds, RV parks and short-term rentals. The tax is mostly borne by tourists and has no impact on residents.
Also at Tuesday's meeting, Pricher will give a presentation on tourist development.
The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 North Apopka Ave. in Inverness.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
