Sometimes a car isn’t just a car.
Recently, Ernesto “Tito” Rubio, Florida Department of Health in Citrus County administrator, gave a set of car keys to Dr. Lisa Woolston, associate vice president at LifeStream in Citrus County.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Windy with periods of rain. High 81F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: January 25, 2023 @ 12:25 pm
Sometimes a car isn’t just a car.
Recently, Ernesto “Tito” Rubio, Florida Department of Health in Citrus County administrator, gave a set of car keys to Dr. Lisa Woolston, associate vice president at LifeStream in Citrus County.
To Woolston, the 2007 Ford Freestyle SUV with 105,000 miles on it is a godsend, she said.
“We’re going to use it for our assisted outpatient treatment program,” she said.
The car will be used to transport people in treatment for mental health issues to things like their medication appointments, group therapy sessions, court hearings and other places they need to go to be successful in their recovery.
As Woolston explained, when transportation is a barrier, the repercussions are often detrimental.
“When people with mental health issues can’t get to an appointment or don’t take their medications because they missed their appointment, their life becomes a series of poor choices,” she said.
Woolston added, “When Tito gave me the car keys he said, ‘Go help people,’ and that’s what we’re going to do.”
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.