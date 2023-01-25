Health department offers LifeStream 'help on wheels'

Ernesto “Tito” Rubio, Florida Department of Health in Citrus County administrator, donates a car to Dr. Lisa Woolston, associate vice president at LifeStream in Citrus County, for use in the agency's mental health programs.

 Special to the Chronicle

Sometimes a car isn’t just a car.

Recently, Ernesto “Tito” Rubio, Florida Department of Health in Citrus County administrator, gave a set of car keys to Dr. Lisa Woolston, associate vice president at LifeStream in Citrus County.

