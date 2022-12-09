Citrus County gets grant money to restore springs

The Homosassa River Restoration Project were given an additional $2 million each Friday after Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Southwest Florida Water Management District on Friday announced the Springs Grant Program Fiscal Year 2021-22 recipients.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Two nonprofits working toward restoring respective spring-fed waterways in Citrus County and one municipal government all have a little extra change in their pocket.

