Citrus County gets grant money to restore springs

Two nonprofits working toward restoring respective spring-fed waterways in Citrus County and one municipal government all have a little extra change in their pocket.
Both Save Crystal River Inc. and Homosassa River Restoration Project were given an additional $2 million each Friday after Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Southwest Florida Water Management District on Friday announced the Springs Grant Program Fiscal Year 2021-22 recipients.
In addition to the pair of nonprofit organizations working toward repairing Kings Bay and the Homosassa River, respectively, the city of Inverness was awarded a $3.264 million grant toward its U.S. 41 north sewer extension.
Florida House Rep. Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto, said this is what he and lawmakers have been advocating since the end of the last legislative session.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“I am pleased these projects can continue and our area continues to be a model for our state for this type of work which is having remarkable results,” Massullo told the Chronicle on Friday.
In all, DeSantis announced $75 million for 30 statewide restoration projects to aid the recovery of and provide additional protection for Florida’s springs.
“Florida’s world-renowned springs are important to both our economy and environment,” DeSantis said. “Our state is home to more large springs than any other state in the nation, and the projects announced today continue our mission to restore and protect them for current and future generations.”
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.