County commissioners have long wished to expand broadband availability in Citrus County and made it a top priority for 2023.
Depending on where people and businesses are, Internet access is spotty and, in some areas, impossible.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
County commissioners have long wished to expand broadband availability in Citrus County and made it a top priority for 2023.
Depending on where people and businesses are, Internet access is spotty and, in some areas, impossible.
But Citrus got some good news recently when the state announced it will inject $1.24 million into Citrus County to help ease the digital divide.
The money will add 310 miles of fiber-optic cable in the unincorporated communities in the northeast and northwest and provide 4,982 unserved locations with symmetrical download and upload speeds of 1 GB.
To say it’s needed is an understatement.
People use the Internet for work, to power their household devices and in other aspects of their lives. Schools found that out when during the pandemic when they turned to virtual learning and telework became the new norm for many employees. The county struggled to make that work.
County Administrator Steve Howard said broadband expansion “is no longer a want. It is a need.
“We need to ensure Citrus County is not forgotten,” he said.
To achieve it, Howard said, the county must “work closely with our state and federal delegation and strategic partners (and) seek out all state, federal, and private grant opportunities.”
This latest announcement, he said, gets “us one step closer to reaching that goal.”
“By extending broadband infrastructure, this project aims to provide reliable and high-speed Internet connectivity to residents, enhancing their quality of life and economic opportunities,” said Todd Dunn, Citrus County’s chief information officer.
Not just Citrus County is getting help.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $60 million in awards through the Broadband Opportunity Program to expand broadband Internet access in Florida’s unserved communities.
Statewide, the monetary awards would help 19 counties and affect 58,000 unserved residential, educational, agricultural, business and community locations.
With this latest infusion of money, more than $226 million has been awarded to expand broadband Internet access across the state.
“With this investment, we are connecting more than 250,000 unserved homes and businesses and expanding opportunities in rural communities," DeSantis said.
Administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), the Broadband Opportunity Program funds the installation and deployment of broadband Internet infrastructure in those areas.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.