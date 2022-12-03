Residents are invited to take a look at Citrus County Fire Rescue’s new fire engine and aerial ladder truck during a "push-in" ceremony Monday.
The fire truck push-in ceremony is a time-honored tradition in the fire service. Celebrating the arrival of a new unit has been a source of pride for fire departments across North America for over a century.
Because fire trucks are a sizable purchase for small communities, the event is a means to bring it together.
The dedication of the new trucks will be Monday, Dec. 5, at two locations.
The aerial ladder truck ‘push-in’ is at 2 p.m. at Station 23, located at 285 South Kensington Ave. in Lecanto. The engine dedication is at 3 p.m. at Station 8, at 4333 South Little Al Pt. in Inverness.
“Citrus County Fire Rescue has been striving to achieve fleet standardization for the past nine years and (has) reached a monumental goal in agency history where every primary engine is standardized,” Fire Chief Craig Stevens said.
The dedication ceremony goes back to the days of horse-drawn fire apparatus. When they were pulled by horses, they could not back the them into the firehouse, so the crew would have to unhitch the horses in front.
The crew would stable the horses, then wash the apparatus prior to pushing it into the apparatus bay. This ceremony honors the history and traditions of the fire service “while wishing well upon all that serve on and are served by our community’s newest fire engine,” according to a press release.
The new aerial ladder truck is a 2022 Pierce Ascendant 107’ heavy-duty aerial ladder and the specifications for its development were established by Citrus County Fire Rescue’s Tech Committee members.
The aerial ladder was purchased through Ten-8 Fire & Safety LLC in Bradenton, Florida and manufactured by Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton, Wisconsin. It will serve as the front-line apparatus at Station 23, replacing a 2009 Ferrara Igniter and a 2009 Sutphen Pumper.
The new engine is a 2022 Pierce Saber, whose specifications were also established by Citrus County Fire Rescue’s Tech Committee members and also purchased through Ten-8 Fire & Safety LLC. It was manufactured by Pierce Manufacturing in Bradenton, Florida and will replace a 2004 Pierce Contender.
“This investment in our public safety infrastructure will allow the Citrus County Fire Rescue team to continue to provide excellent service to the citizens of Citrus County for years to come,” County Administrator Steve Howard said.