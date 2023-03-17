The duties of a fire rescue team extend beyond the putting out of fires or responding to more common emergencies like car accidents. They also include things like trench rescue, confined space rescue, hazardous materials and structural collapse – all of which require annual training to successfully handle the situation.
First responders from Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR) recently attended one of these three-day special operations training events with Hernando County Fire Rescue, hosted by Sumter County Fire & EMS.
“We embrace the opportunity to train alongside our colleagues from Hernando and Sumter County,” said CCFR Chief Craig Stevens. “These training scenarios allow for better communications between the three departments, an opportunity to know each other’s equipment functionality, and an improved level of emergency response when we responding to each other’s areas.”
The agencies encountered three scenarios each day: trench, confined space and hazmat. These kinds of low-frequency, high-risk calls can happen at any time, so the rescue agencies must make sure they are equipped to handle them.
Crews handled each scenario as if it was an actual emergency call and were not given advanced information regarding each call, according to Jeremy Feil, Division Chief of program management, Sumter County Fire & EMS.
“It put crews and equipment to the test,” Feil said.
For the trench scenario they were given, a subcontractor had been digging to place a storage tank when one of the walls collapsed on a worker. In the confined space scenario, a worker was caught in a storage tank. In hazmat, workers noted “smoke” coming from a warehouse, but it turned out to be a chemical leak rather than a fire.
Each day, teams received training for each event. Crews rescued personnel as well as treating the incident.
The multi-agency training event has been so successful that representatives from each county are looking to make it a quarterly event.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.