The Citrus County Fair opens at 1 p.m. at Citrus County Fairgrounds, 3600 S. Florida Ave., Inverness. Carnival rides open at 5 p.m.
Today is Senior & Military Day, so seniors (55 and older) and military admission is $5 for the entire day.
Midway/Carnival armband special BOGO with coupon $30 for unlimited rides from 5 to 10 p.m.
$8 general admission for ages 11 and older, $5 for ages four to 10, and ages three and under are free. Free parking.
1 p.m. Opening of the Fair, exhibit buildings open, Patriot Games mobile laser tag, Daisy Mae the Cow educational display and Citrus Model RR Club Exhibit (Otto Allen building).
1-3 p.m. Cooking show by Citrus County Extension Service (auditorium).
1 p.m. Fritzy One Man Circus (strolling) and Rowdy Rooster (strolling).
1:15 p.m. Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant (41 stage).
2 p.m. Magic Man T.J. Hill (strolling).
2:15 p.m. Robinson Racing Pigs (main gate) and Brad Comedy Hypnotist (41 stage).
2:30 p.m. RoboCars (strolling).
4 p.m. Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant (41 stage) and Magic Man T.J. Hill (strolling).
4:15 p.m. Rowdy Rooster (strolling).
5 p.m. Modern Midways/Carnival opens.
5-8 p.m. Reflections Dance Studio (auditorium), Fritzy One Man Circus (strolling) and RoboCars (strolling).
5:15 p.m. Brad Comedy Hypnotist (41 stage).
5:30 p.m. Robinson Racing Pigs (main gate).
6 p.m. Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant (41 stage).
6:30 p.m. Swine show (livestock complex).
6:45 p.m. Rowdy Rooster (strolling).
7 p.m. Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant (41 stage).
7:30 p.m. Robinson Racing Pigs (main gate).
8 p.m. Brad Comedy Hypnotist (41 stage), RoboCars (strolling) and Fritzy One Man Circus (strolling).
8:30 p.m. Magic Man T.J. Hill (auditorium) and Robinson Racing Pigs (main gate).
10 p.m. Exhibit buildings and Midway/Carnival rides close.