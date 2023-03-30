The Citrus County Fair opens at 1 p.m. at Citrus County Fairgrounds, 3600 S. Florida Ave., Inverness.
Today is School Day, meaning students get free admission until 5 p.m. along with a special armband for $25 for unlimited rides from 1 to 5 p.m.
A Friday Night Magic Carnival armband will be available from 7 to 11 p.m. for $25 for unlimited rides.
$8 general admission for ages 11 and older, $5 for ages 4 to 10, and ages 3 and under are free. Free parking.
1 p.m. Opening of the Fair, exhibit buildings open, Modern Midways/Carnival open, Patriot Games mobile laser tag, Daisy Mae the Cow educational display and Citrus Model RR Club Exhibit (Otto Allen building).
1:15 p.m. Rowdy Rooster (strolling).
1:45 p.m. Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant (41 stage).
2:15 p.m. Magic Man T.J. Hill (strolling) and Robinson Racing Pigs (main gate).
3 p.m. Brad Comedy Hypnotist (41 stage).
3-5 p.m. Children’s fun & games (auditorium).
4:30 p.m. Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant (41 stage).
5 p.m. Pen of Meat rabbit silent auction (livestock complex).
5 p.m. RoboCars (strolling) and Robinson Racing Pigs (main gate).
5:45 p.m. Brad Comedy Hypnotist (41 stage) and Magic Man T.J. Hill (strolling).
6 p.m. Rowdy Rooster (strolling).
6:30 p.m. Jimmy Mowery (auditorium).
6:30 p.m. Pen of Meat rabbit, reserve champion lamb, reserve champion wether and youth swine auction (livestock complex).
8 p.m. Magic Man T.J. Hill (strolling), Robinson Racing Pigs (main gate) and Brad Comedy Hypnotist (41 stage).
8:30 p.m. Jimmy Mowery (auditorium).
9 p.m. RoboCars (strolling) and Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant (41 stage).
9:15 p.m. Rowdy Rooster (strolling).
10 p.m. Exhibit buildings close.
11 p.m. Midway/Carnival rides close.
9 a.m. Rabbit show & showmanship - awards to follow.