Fair schedule Friday, April 1

Leo Vega, representing A Happily Ever After Party LLC, paints his face that of a character from a 1980s-era video game series Twisted Metal. Face painting is one of dozens of activities visitors to the Citrus County Fair can partake.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

The Citrus County Fair opens at 1 p.m. at Citrus County Fairgrounds, 3600 S. Florida Ave., Inverness.

Today is School Day, meaning students get free admission until 5 p.m. along with a special armband for $25 for unlimited rides from 1 to 5 p.m.

