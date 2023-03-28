Citrus County Fair Schedule March 29

Ten-year-old Abigail Spires of Citrus County Ease's Rough Riders kisses her heifer Holly Jolly Monday morning, March 27, at the Citrus County Fair. The youngster sits with her best friend Maci Kaufman, 11, from the Lecanto Levi's 4-H group. Among other events Abigail will compete in the Junior Sportsmanship event with her heifer.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

The Citrus County Fair opens at 5 p.m. at Citrus County Fairgrounds, 3600 S. Florida Ave., Inverness.

Chronicle Night Midway armband special from 5 to 10 p.m. $25 with a $2 coupon, $23.

