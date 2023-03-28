The Citrus County Fair opens at 5 p.m. at Citrus County Fairgrounds, 3600 S. Florida Ave., Inverness.
The Citrus County Fair opens at 5 p.m. at Citrus County Fairgrounds, 3600 S. Florida Ave., Inverness.
Chronicle Night Midway armband special from 5 to 10 p.m. $25 with a $2 coupon, $23.
$8 general admission for ages 11 and older, $5 for ages 4 to 10, and ages 3 and under are free. Free parking.
5 p.m. Opening of the Fair, exhibit buildings open, Patriot Games mobile laser tag, Daisy Mae the Cow educational display and Citrus Model RR Club Exhibit (Otto Allen building).
5-10 p.m. Modern Midways/Carnival open.
5:30-6:30 p.m. King Arthur Baking entries.
5:30 p.m. Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant (41 stage), Rowdy Rooster (strolling) and Fritzy One Man Circus (strolling).
6 p.m. Steer show with showmanship to follow (livestock complex).
6-8 p.m. Citrus Dance Academy (auditorium).
6:15 p.m. Magic Man T.J. Hill (strolling) and Robinson Racing Pigs (main gate).
6:30 p.m. Brad Comedy Hypnotist (41 stage) and King Arthur Baking judging.
7 p.m. RoboCars (strolling).
7:45 p.m. Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant (41 stage).
8 p.m. Rowdy Rooster (strolling).
8:15 p.m. RoboCars (strolling) and Magic Man T.J. Hill.
8:30 p.m. Robinson Racing Pigs (main gate) and Lucas Elam, singer (auditorium).
9 p.m. Brad Comedy Hypnotist (41 stage).
10 p.m. Exhibit buildings and Midway/Carnival rides close.
9 a.m. Livestock Skill-a-thon Contest (auditorium).