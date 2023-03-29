The Citrus County Fair opens at 5 p.m. at Citrus County Fairgrounds, 3600 S. Florida Ave., Inverness.
Today, the Carnival will be open until midnight with special Midnight Magic $25 carnival armbands available for unlimited rides from 7 p.m. to midnight. No re-entry after 8 p.m. Exhibit buildings still close at 10 p.m.
$8 general admission for ages 11 and older, $5 for ages 4 to 10, and ages 3 and under are free. Free parking.
Today’s Schedule
5 p.m. Opening of the Fair, exhibit buildings open, Modern Midways/Carnival open, Patriot Games mobile laser tag, Daisy Mae the Cow educational display and Citrus Model RR Club Exhibit (Otto Allen building).
5 p.m. Pen of Meat poultry silent auction (livestock complex).
5:30 p.m. Brad Comedy Hypnotist (41 stage).
5:45 p.m. Fritzy One Man Circus (strolling) and RoboCars (strolling).
6 p.m. Karaoke registration (auditorium) and Robinson Racing Pigs (main gate).
6:15 p.m. Magic Man T.J. Hill (strolling).
6:30 p.m. Pen of Meat poultry, grand champion lamb, grand champion wether and youth steer auction (livestock complex), and RoboCars (strolling).
6:45 p.m. Rowdy Rooster (strolling) and Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant (41 stage).
7 p.m. Karaoke contest - cash prizes (auditorium).
8 p.m. Brad Comedy Hypnotist (41 stage), Magic Man T.J. Hill (strolling) and Robinson Racing Pigs (main gate).
8:15 p.m. Fritzy One Man Circus (strolling) and Rowdy Rooster (strolling).
9:15 p.m. Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant (41 stage).
10 p.m. Exhibit buildings close.
12 a.m. Midway/Carnival rides close.
Pre-Opening Events (enter South Gate only):
10 a.m. Citrus County "Ag" Bowl: 4-H & FFA Youth Livestock Exhibitors (auditorium).