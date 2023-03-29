The Citrus County Fair opens at 5 p.m. at Citrus County Fairgrounds, 3600 S. Florida Ave., Inverness.

Today, the Carnival will be open until midnight with special Midnight Magic $25 carnival armbands available for unlimited rides from 7 p.m. to midnight. No re-entry after 8 p.m. Exhibit buildings still close at 10 p.m.

