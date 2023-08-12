At the recent annual convention in Orlando, Florida, Hal Porter, manager of the Citrus County Fair, was elected president of the Florida Federation of Fairs for 2023-2024. Also elected was First Vice President Fran Crone, Southwest FL & Lee County Fair; Second Vice President Rita Lincoln, South Florida Fair; and Secretary/Treasurer Eddie Cora, Miami-Dade County Fair and Expo.
Also attending the meeting were members of the board of directors of the Citrus County Fair Association: President Paul McPherson, Vice President Charlie Simmons, Secretary Kandi McPherson, Immediate Past President Lee Earl Stokes, and board members Granada Gelin, Doris Graska, Holly Herndon, Mary Hiers, Marcus Leturno, Debbie Parker, Margaret Roddenberry, and Lisa White.