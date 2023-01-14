County commissioners have cited the need to prepare for future growth because of the anticipated increase in population.
New data is out validating that expectation.
Florida Trend came out with its growth estimates by county and it shows Citrus, with a current population of 156,365, experienced a 0.89% growth rate per year since 2010.
Another 6,694 people are projected to move to Citrus County in the next three years, increasing the population to 163,059 — a 1.63% growth rate.
Pasco County is expected to grow the fastest: 2.30% over the next three years and Pinellas County the slowest, at 0.17%.
Pinellas County has been close to full build-out for several years while Pasco County, especially in the Wesley Chapel area, continues its commercial and residential boom.
Neighboring Hernando County is expected to experience a 2.03% growth rate through 2025, according to Florida Trend.
George Rusaw, president/CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County, fired off a letter recently to county commissioners urging them not to overreact to the Florida Trend report and fear “losing our bedroom community and its natural resources."
Citrus County, he said, has been a “growth laggard” since the mid-1980s compared to surrounding counties.
“Not so coincidentally, this (report) coincides with the promulgation and adoption of the comprehensive plan and the myriad of enabling ordinances that followed,” Rusaw said.
“While I am comfortable with the increase for Citrus, I think this provides an interesting perspective since much angst is being expressed by members of the public and officeholders about the growth taking place. It should be noted that concerns of rampant uncontrolled growth (are) needlessly overstated.”
County Commissioner Holly Davis has said the county’s strategic plan should address the growth and how to prepare. Davis said the future growth of Citrus County is a big reason why she is pushing for the completion of a strategic plan.
“This document will be a dozen or so pages that illustrates our vision for the future but also our short- and mid-term hard goals (e.g. residential road resurfacing),” she told the Chronicle recently.
Florida is currently the third most populous state, behind California and Texas, according to the Florida Office of Economic and Demographic Research (FOEDR).
Despite the pandemic, the FOEDR said Florida’s population growth of 360,758 between April 1, 2020, and April 1, 2021, was the strongest annual increase since 2005-2006, prior to the collapse of the housing boom and the beginning of the Great Recession.